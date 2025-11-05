Hamas returns body of another hostage to Israel

The Hamas movement, through Red Cross employees, handed over to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) a coffin with the remains of another Israeli hostage, whom the militants abducted on October 7, 2023. This was reported by The Times of Israel, according to UNN.

It is noted that 19-year-old Chen served in a tank unit at the IDF base "Nahal Oz" when Hamas militants killed him on October 7, 2023, and took his body to Gaza. He became the last deceased hostage with US citizenship held in the Gaza Strip.

IDF soldiers received a coffin with the body of the deceased hostage through the Red Cross." - the report says.

According to the publication, Hamas members handed over the coffin to humanitarian organization employees in Gaza.

The remains will now be taken to the Abu Kabir Forensic Institute in Tel Aviv for identification.

Thus, the Hamas movement still has to return the bodies of seven deceased hostages to Israel.

Earlier it was reported that Hamas found the body of an Israeli soldier in the Gaza Strip and is preparing to hand it over to Israel. This is happening as part of a ceasefire agreement, under which Hamas has already returned 20 living hostages.

