Hamas returns body of another hostage to Israel

ukenru
November 4, 11:11 PM • 18946 views
About 10,000 North Korean troops are stationed near the Russian-Ukrainian border
November 4, 06:53 PM • 21789 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed strikes on oil refining and chemical facilities in Russia and occupied Kherson region
Exclusive
November 4, 06:07 PM • 48500 views
Expert reveals secrets of choosing an uninterruptible power supply for home: how to select power and battery type
November 4, 05:53 PM • 36990 views
With security measures, a small ice rink, and lighting restrictions: Ukraine's main Christmas tree will be installed on Sofiyska Square
November 4, 05:22 PM • 36371 views
On Wednesday, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: Ukrenergo announced when and how many queues there will be
November 4, 03:06 PM • 34451 views
Surveillance of the Prosecutor General's Office: NABU detective's premises searched
Exclusive
November 4, 02:17 PM • 48982 views
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
November 4, 01:39 PM • 44423 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
November 4, 12:32 PM • 19592 views
European Commission presented a report on EU enlargement: it assessed Ukraine's progress but pointed to the "need to accelerate the pace of reforms"
November 4, 11:55 AM • 18676 views
The Rada adopted a law to improve mobile internet and communication in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Zelenskyy heard a report from Madyar on the development of the UAV Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of UkrainePhotoVideoNovember 4, 09:29 PM • 13703 views
144 combat engagements recorded at the front: Armed Forces of Ukraine neutralized over a hundred occupiers in the Pokrovsk directionNovember 4, 09:57 PM • 3972 views
Critical situation in Pokrovsk: Russians are entrenching themselves on the outskirts - DeepStateNovember 5, 12:48 AM • 13352 views
Italy calls for cancellation of performance by Russian singer, a confidant of Putin01:11 AM • 16356 views
Drones attacked a thermal power plant in the Russian city of OryolVideo02:29 AM • 13605 views
Publications
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
November 4, 02:17 PM • 48982 views
Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipesPhotoNovember 4, 01:50 PM • 45384 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
Exclusive
November 4, 01:39 PM • 44423 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
Exclusive
November 4, 07:25 AM • 63451 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attackNovember 4, 06:30 AM • 61422 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Viktor Orbán
Mark Carney
Musician
Xi Jinping
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Pokrovsk
Venezuela
Philippines
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a strangerNovember 4, 04:38 PM • 25470 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debatedNovember 4, 12:13 PM • 39523 views
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025PhotoNovember 4, 06:59 AM • 42512 views
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA respondedNovember 3, 03:33 PM • 37806 views
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhotoNovember 3, 10:50 AM • 41671 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Brent Crude
Financial Times
The New York Times

Hamas returns body of another hostage to Israel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1668 views

The Hamas movement, through the Red Cross, handed over to the Israel Defense Forces a coffin with the remains of a 19-year-old hostage, who was abducted by militants on October 7, 2023. He was the last deceased hostage with US citizenship held in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas returns body of another hostage to Israel

The Hamas movement, through Red Cross employees, handed over to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) a coffin with the remains of another Israeli hostage, whom the militants abducted on October 7, 2023. This was reported by The Times of Israel, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that 19-year-old Chen served in a tank unit at the IDF base "Nahal Oz" when Hamas militants killed him on October 7, 2023, and took his body to Gaza. He became the last deceased hostage with US citizenship held in the Gaza Strip.

IDF soldiers received a coffin with the body of the deceased hostage through the Red Cross."

- the report says.

According to the publication, Hamas members handed over the coffin to humanitarian organization employees in Gaza.

The remains will now be taken to the Abu Kabir Forensic Institute in Tel Aviv for identification.

Thus, the Hamas movement still has to return the bodies of seven deceased hostages to Israel.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that Hamas found the body of an Israeli soldier in the Gaza Strip and is preparing to hand it over to Israel. This is happening as part of a ceasefire agreement, under which Hamas has already returned 20 living hostages.

US offered Hamas safe exit from Israeli-controlled areas of Gaza – Axios31.10.25, 01:11 • 3822 views

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Skirmishes
Israel
International Committee of the Red Cross
Israel Defense Forces
United States
Gaza Strip
Tel Aviv