10:19 PM • 1158 views
Russians hit a nine-story building in Sumy, there are wounded and destruction - OVAPhoto
October 30, 04:50 PM • 15318 views
Restrictions will be in effect around the clock in all regions: how long will the power be cut off in Ukraine tomorrow?
Exclusive
October 30, 04:31 PM • 27622 views
MP-bribe taker Andriy Odarchenko removed from the post of head of the Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University
October 30, 03:59 PM • 20999 views
On October 29, the occupiers struck the TV tower in the center of Chernihiv: residents are advised not to approach the structure
October 30, 01:07 PM • 25478 views
Power outage schedules are returning across Ukraine: what is known
Exclusive
October 30, 11:00 AM • 53354 views
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
October 30, 10:30 AM • 10634 views
Almost 100,000 young men left Ukraine after rules were relaxed - The Telegraph
October 30, 10:37 AM • 27089 views
Syrskyi refutes Russian claims of "blockade" in Pokrovsk and Kupyansk, made a number of decisions regarding the Pokrovsk direction
Exclusive
October 30, 10:10 AM • 24548 views
The contract with MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko, who is the rector of the State Biotechnological University, should be terminated – member of the SBTU Academic CouncilPhoto
Exclusive
October 30, 08:02 AM • 28055 views
China's goals: expert assesses the likelihood of Beijing's participation in negotiations on the war in Ukraine
Tags
Authors
US offered Hamas safe exit from Israeli-controlled areas of Gaza – Axios

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

The United States offered Hamas militants safe passage from Israeli-controlled areas of Gaza. The initiative aimed to stabilize the ceasefire and clear half of Gaza of militants.

US offered Hamas safe exit from Israeli-controlled areas of Gaza – Axios

The US offered Hamas militants safe passage from Israeli-controlled areas of Gaza to territories controlled by the group. This was reported by US and Israeli officials to Axios, writes UNN.

Details

The initiative, conveyed to Hamas through Egyptian and Qatari mediators, aimed to stabilize the ceasefire and clear about half of Gaza of militants.

According to a senior Israel Defense Forces (IDF) officer, as of Thursday evening, no Hamas militant had actually crossed the border.

Hamas handed over bodies of two hostages to Israel after Gaza truce collapsed30.10.25, 23:53 • 944 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Israel
Israel Defense Forces
Qatar
United States
Egypt
Gaza Strip