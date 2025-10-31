US offered Hamas safe exit from Israeli-controlled areas of Gaza – Axios

The US offered Hamas militants safe passage from Israeli-controlled areas of Gaza to territories controlled by the group. This was reported by US and Israeli officials to Axios, writes UNN.

The initiative, conveyed to Hamas through Egyptian and Qatari mediators, aimed to stabilize the ceasefire and clear about half of Gaza of militants.

According to a senior Israel Defense Forces (IDF) officer, as of Thursday evening, no Hamas militant had actually crossed the border.

