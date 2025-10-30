Hamas handed over bodies of two hostages to Israel after Gaza truce collapsed

Photo: Reuters

The Palestinian group Hamas handed over the bodies of two deceased hostages – Amiram Cooper and Sahar Baruch – to Israel a day after a fragile truce in Gaza was threatened by a series of new Israeli airstrikes. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

As reported by the Israel Defense Forces, the remains were officially identified and returned for burial. The transfer of bodies took place within the framework of the current ceasefire agreement, under which Hamas released all living hostages in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, while Israel suspended hostilities and increased humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

Under the agreement, Hamas is to hand over all 28 bodies of deceased Israeli hostages in exchange for 360 Palestinian militants killed during the war. As of Thursday, the militants had handed over 15 bodies.

In Israel, dissatisfaction is expressed with the slow pace of implementation of the agreements. Government representatives state that Hamas "deliberately delays the transfer process." In response, representatives of the group claim that searching for bodies in the destroyed areas of Gaza requires time and access to blocked zones.

Meanwhile, thousands of Palestinians are still considered missing in the enclave itself, and a large part of the sector remains in ruins after months of fighting.

