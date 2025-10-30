$42.080.01
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Hamas handed over bodies of two hostages to Israel after Gaza truce collapsed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 590 views

Hamas handed over the bodies of Amiram Cooper and Sahar Baruch, deceased hostages, to Israel after the Gaza truce collapsed. The handover took place as part of a ceasefire agreement, under which Hamas is to hand over 28 bodies of deceased hostages in exchange for 360 Palestinian militants.

Hamas handed over bodies of two hostages to Israel after Gaza truce collapsed
Photo: Reuters

The Palestinian group Hamas handed over the bodies of two deceased hostages – Amiram Cooper and Sahar Baruch – to Israel a day after a fragile truce in Gaza was threatened by a series of new Israeli airstrikes. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

As reported by the Israel Defense Forces, the remains were officially identified and returned for burial. The transfer of bodies took place within the framework of the current ceasefire agreement, under which Hamas released all living hostages in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, while Israel suspended hostilities and increased humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

Under the agreement, Hamas is to hand over all 28 bodies of deceased Israeli hostages in exchange for 360 Palestinian militants killed during the war. As of Thursday, the militants had handed over 15 bodies.

Israel launches new strike on Gaza, accuses Hamas of preparing imminent terror attack - media29.10.25, 19:24 • 3410 views

In Israel, dissatisfaction is expressed with the slow pace of implementation of the agreements. Government representatives state that Hamas "deliberately delays the transfer process." In response, representatives of the group claim that searching for bodies in the destroyed areas of Gaza requires time and access to blocked zones.

Meanwhile, thousands of Palestinians are still considered missing in the enclave itself, and a large part of the sector remains in ruins after months of fighting.

Israel accuses Hamas of violating truce after handing over body parts of hostages28.10.25, 15:41 • 2798 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Skirmishes
Israel
Reuters
Gaza Strip