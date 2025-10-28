Israel accuses Hamas of violating truce after handing over body parts of hostages

Israel stated that body parts handed over by Hamas via the Red Cross belong to a hostage whose remains Israeli troops found two years ago. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called it a "clear violation" of the ceasefire agreement. This is reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Under the terms of the truce, which has been in effect since October 10, Hamas must return all remains of Israeli hostages in exchange for the transfer of Palestinian bodies. So far, the group has not returned 13 bodies.

On Monday, the Red Cross accompanied Hamas representatives in areas of Gaza where the search for bodies continues after Donald Trump's ultimatum of 48 hours to implement the agreements.

Later, Hamas announced the transfer of the body of an Israeli prisoner, and the Israeli government confirmed its receipt. However, the forensic institute determined that the remains belonged to Ofir Tsarfat, whose body was found by the Israel Defense Forces back in December 2023.

The incident caused outrage in Israel. Ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich accused Hamas of mockery and called on Netanyahu to resume the war.

Hamas continues to play games. We need to destroy it completely – said Ben-Gvir.

Smotrich, in a letter to the prime minister, called for "decisive action" and "eliminating the threat from Gaza."

According to media reports, Netanyahu will convene an emergency meeting to determine the response to the violation. Possible steps include strengthening control over the Gaza Strip or restricting humanitarian aid.

