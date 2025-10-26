Trump issues ultimatum to Hamas regarding hostage bodies
Donald Trump demands that Hamas immediately return the bodies of deceased hostages, otherwise the US and other countries will take action. He also emphasized a lasting peace in the Middle East.
President of the United States of America Donald Trump stated that the Hamas group must immediately return the bodies of the deceased hostages, otherwise the US and the countries participating in the peace process will take appropriate measures. This is reported by UNN.
According to Trump, a very strong peace has been established in the Middle East, and, in his opinion, "it has a good chance of being eternal."
Hamas must quickly begin returning the bodies of deceased hostages, including two Americans, otherwise other countries involved in this great peace will take action
He stressed that some bodies are difficult to return, but others can be handed over now, while Hamas, for some reason, does not do this, and the principle of fair treatment applies only if they fulfill their obligations.
"Let's see what they do in the next 48 hours. I'm watching this very closely," Trump added.
Recently, US President Donald Trump called on Hamas to observe the truce with Israel and warned that violating the agreement would have serious consequences. In particular, according to him, "if necessary, we will destroy them, and they know it."
