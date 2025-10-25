Hamas announces agreement of Palestinian factions to transfer Gaza to a committee of technocrats

Hamas claims that Palestinian factions have agreed to place Gaza under the control of a committee of technocrats, The Times of Israel reports, writes UNN.

Details

Hamas earlier published what it said was a joint statement by a group of "Palestinian factions" announcing an agreement to establish an independent committee of technocrats to govern post-war Gaza.

"This statement does not appear to be a significant development, given that Hamas has long stated its willingness to relinquish control of Gaza, leaving the issue of its weapons for separate discussion," the publication notes.

The statement also does not mention whether the Fatah party of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas was included amid reports that Abbas had ordered his aides to refrain from participating in the talks due to Hamas's involvement.

The Hamas statement also does not mention who will be on the Palestinian Technocratic Committee, which would presumably still need US approval. Last week, US officials said that forming the committee was not their top priority.

"If necessary, we will destroy them" - Trump on the consequences of Hamas violating the truce