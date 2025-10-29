Israel launches new strike on Gaza, accuses Hamas of preparing imminent terror attack - media

The Israeli military reports a new strike on Gaza, which will further raise concerns about the fragility of the ceasefire agreement with Hamas, UNN reports with reference to Sky news.

Details

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it struck what it called "terrorist infrastructure" in the Beit Lahia area of the northern Gaza Strip.

They stated that the site was used to store weapons which, they said, "were intended for an imminent terrorist attack on IDF soldiers."

"IDF soldiers in the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to act to eliminate any immediate threat," a spokesman said.

Add

Gaza City residents said they heard an explosion in Gaza and saw a plume of smoke.

This came after hospital officials reported that at least 104 people, including 46 children, died overnight in Gaza after Israel launched new strikes.

Netanyahu ordered "immediate and powerful strikes" on Gaza due to Hamas violations

Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the strikes after an Israeli official reported that troops came under fire in southern Gaza.

Israel said a soldier was killed by "enemy fire" in the southern city of Rafah on Tuesday afternoon.