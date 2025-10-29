Israel launches new strike on Gaza, accuses Hamas of preparing imminent terror attack - media

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
04:51 PM • 3214 views
Court remands ex-head of Ukrenergo Kudrytskyi in custody for two months
Exclusive
02:53 PM • 12857 views
In Irpin, a cat died after a probable shooting: police are investigating the incident
Exclusive
12:54 PM • 41087 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 29599 views
Illegal gambling activities: since the beginning of this year, as many cases have been sent to court as in the entire year 2024
11:54 AM • 49233 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhoto
October 29, 09:51 AM • 28486 views
The enemy is not in Myrnohrad - "East" troop grouping
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM • 75375 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
October 29, 06:50 AM • 48443 views
"This is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence": Prosecutor General Kravchenko confirmed suspicion against TrukhanovVideo
October 28, 08:10 PM • 47293 views
Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source
October 28, 04:50 PM • 114479 views
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM • 48454 views
Tanker with Russian oil turned back on its way to India after US sanctionsOctober 29, 08:48 AM • 30640 views
Budget-friendly and delicious: five lunch recipes under UAH 100 for thrifty housewivesPhotoOctober 29, 11:14 AM • 38743 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into acting01:18 PM • 14557 views
Putin's envoy said the war in Ukraine would end within a year after contacts with Trump's team – Reuters02:19 PM • 14442 views
Publications
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
12:54 PM • 41090 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhoto11:54 AM • 49237 views
Budget-friendly and delicious: five lunch recipes under UAH 100 for thrifty housewivesPhotoOctober 29, 11:14 AM • 38803 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM • 75377 views
Blood Business: How "Ukrainian Helicopters" Profited from Helicopters the Front LackedOctober 29, 06:30 AM • 85161 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Kudrytskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Benjamin Netanyahu
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Pokrovsk
Louvre
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California went03:50 PM • 4406 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into acting01:18 PM • 14611 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM • 48505 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhotoOctober 29, 06:46 AM • 54323 views
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and IrelandPhotoOctober 28, 06:29 PM • 35672 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
SpaceX Starship
Lockheed Martin X-59 Quesst

Israel launches new strike on Gaza, accuses Hamas of preparing imminent terror attack - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 634 views

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated that it struck what it called "terrorist infrastructure" in the Beit Lahia area in the northern Gaza Strip.

Israel launches new strike on Gaza, accuses Hamas of preparing imminent terror attack - media

The Israeli military reports a new strike on Gaza, which will further raise concerns about the fragility of the ceasefire agreement with Hamas, UNN reports with reference to Sky news.

Details

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it struck what it called "terrorist infrastructure" in the Beit Lahia area of the northern Gaza Strip.

They stated that the site was used to store weapons which, they said, "were intended for an imminent terrorist attack on IDF soldiers."

"IDF soldiers in the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to act to eliminate any immediate threat," a spokesman said.

Add

Gaza City residents said they heard an explosion in Gaza and saw a plume of smoke.

This came after hospital officials reported that at least 104 people, including 46 children, died overnight in Gaza after Israel launched new strikes.

Netanyahu ordered "immediate and powerful strikes" on Gaza due to Hamas violations28.10.25, 18:32 • 2734 views

Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the strikes after an Israeli official reported that troops came under fire in southern Gaza.

Israel said a soldier was killed by "enemy fire" in the southern city of Rafah on Tuesday afternoon.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Air raid alert
Skirmishes
Israel Defense Forces
Gaza City
Rafah
Benjamin Netanyahu
Gaza Strip