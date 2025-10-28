Netanyahu ordered "immediate and powerful strikes" on Gaza due to Hamas violations

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday ordered the military to launch intensive strikes on the Gaza Strip, accusing Hamas of violating the US-brokered ceasefire agreement, UNN reports with reference to the Times of Israel.

After security consultations, Prime Minister Netanyahu instructed the military to immediately launch powerful strikes on the Gaza Strip — his office said in a statement.

As the Times of Israel clarifies, "this decision was made shortly after IDF troops were attacked in the southern Gaza Strip, and amid Israel's anger after further Hamas violations related to the return of hostage bodies."

