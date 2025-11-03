$42.080.01
Trump showed a list of 8 wars he allegedly "ended in 8 months": reactions were swift

Kyiv • UNN

 • 672 views

In an interview with CBS News, Donald Trump pulled out a list of 8 "ended wars" that he allegedly completed in 8 months. Critics questioned his claims.

Trump showed a list of 8 wars he allegedly "ended in 8 months": reactions were swift

US President Donald Trump stated that he has a list of wars that he allegedly "ended." He said this in an interview with CBS News, as reported by UNN.

Details

During the conversation with the journalist, Trump pulled out a folded sheet from his jacket, which had his photo with a raised fist and a list of "wars he ended." The sheet read: "President Trump - President of Peace. President Trump ended 8 wars in just 8 months."

Among these "wars that Trump ended," the following are listed:

  • Cambodia and Thailand;
    • Kosovo and Serbia;
      • Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda;
        • India and Pakistan;
          • Israel and Iran;
            • Egypt and Ethiopia
              • Azerbaijan and Armenia;
                • Israel and Hamas.

                  At the same time, critics questioned Trump's role as a "peacemaker."

                  Thus, the conflict between Egypt and Ethiopia over the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Nile never escalated into hostilities, and therefore there was no peace agreement.

                  The conflict between Rwanda and the DRC, which Trump attributes to himself as "ended," flared up again after the signing of a peace agreement with US participation. In addition, hostilities in the Middle East continue.

                  Regarding Kosovo and Serbia, active military operations there ended back in the 2000s, when Trump was not even the President of the United States.

                  Recall

                  Donald Trump stated that he is not currently considering the possibility of transferring Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine for strikes against Russia.

                  Yevhen Ustimenko

