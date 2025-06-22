$41.690.00
Damascus Terrorist Attack: Suicide Bomber Kills At Least 20 in Christian Church

Kyiv • UNN

 • 266 views

A suicide bombing at the Mar Elias Church in Damascus has left at least 20 dead and over 50 injured. The suicide bomber, a member of the 'Islamic State', opened fire and detonated explosives.

Damascus Terrorist Attack: Suicide Bomber Kills At Least 20 in Christian Church

At least 20 people were killed and more than 50 injured as a result of a suicide terrorist act in a Christian church in the Syrian capital Damascus. This is reported by the agency Reuters with reference to sources in the security agencies and the Ministry of Health of Syria, reports UNN.

Details

According to the news agency, at least 20 people were killed and dozens were injured as a result of a suicide bomber's attack in the Mar Elias Church in the Duwayla district of the Syrian capital Damascus.

This was the first terrorist attack in Damascus since Bashar Assad was overthrown by Islamist rebels in December

- says the Reuters post.

The Syrian Ministry of Internal Affairs stated that the suicide bomber was a member of the "Islamic State". He entered the church, opened fire, and then detonated his explosive vest.

A security source, who wished to remain anonymous, said that two men were involved in the attack, including the one who blew himself up.

Recall

On Sunday, June 22, a suicide bomber carried out an explosion inside a crowded Church of St. Elijah in the Dwelaa district of Damascus. According to media reports, the suicide bomber detonated his explosive belt.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Reuters
Damascus
Bashar al-Assad
Syria
