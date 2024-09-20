The Cabinet of Ministers has made personnel decisions on four ministries, two RSAs and the Sumy RSA

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 111354 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 114791 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 186482 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 147498 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 149142 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141291 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 192061 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112267 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 181574 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104929 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Popular news
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 52342 views
European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: "You will never be alone"

February 28, 08:30 PM • 37451 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 79805 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 54549 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"

February 28, 11:39 PM • 50989 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 186482 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 192061 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 181574 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 208635 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 197166 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 146991 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146469 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150796 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141873 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158449 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has made personnel decisions on four ministries, two RSAs and the Sumy RSA

The Cabinet of Ministers has made personnel decisions on four ministries, two RSAs and the Sumy RSA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14231 views

The government appointed Tymofeyev as Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports. Three deputy ministers were dismissed, and the appointment of two heads of district state administrations and a deputy head of the RSA was approved.

The government has appointed Serhiy Tymofeyev as Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports and dismissed Rostyslav Karandeyev from the post of Deputy Head of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine. This was reported by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

According to Melnychuk, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine:

Sergiy Timofeev was appointed Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.

Exempt:

- Karandeyev Rostyslav Volodymyrovych from the post of First Deputy Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine;

- Oleksandr Krasnolutskyi from the position of First Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine;

- Kushnir Maksym Valeriyovych from the post of Deputy Minister for Veterans Affairs of Ukraine.

The appointment has been approved:

- Oleksandr Hennadiiovych Alenin as the head of the Kremenchuk District State Administration of the Poltava Region;

- Kolos Yuriy Stepanovych as the head of the Rivne District State Administration of the Rivne region;

- Oleksiy Drozdenko as Deputy Head of the Sumy Regional State Administration for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization.

The Cabinet of Ministers made a number of personnel decisions: four deputy ministers lost their positions at once10.09.24, 19:04 • 15471 view

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Politics
ministerstvo-u-spravakh-veteraniv-ukrainaMinistry of Veterans Affairs
poltava-oblastPoltava Oblast
ministerstvo-molodi-ta-sportu-ukrainaMinistry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
artem-lysohorArtem Lisogor
ukraineUkraine
kremenchukKremenchuk
rivneRivne

Contact us about advertising