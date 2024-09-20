The Cabinet of Ministers has made personnel decisions on four ministries, two RSAs and the Sumy RSA

The government has appointed Serhiy Tymofeyev as Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports and dismissed Rostyslav Karandeyev from the post of Deputy Head of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine. This was reported by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

According to Melnychuk, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine:

Sergiy Timofeev was appointed Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.

Exempt:

- Karandeyev Rostyslav Volodymyrovych from the post of First Deputy Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine;

- Oleksandr Krasnolutskyi from the position of First Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine;

- Kushnir Maksym Valeriyovych from the post of Deputy Minister for Veterans Affairs of Ukraine.

The appointment has been approved:

- Oleksandr Hennadiiovych Alenin as the head of the Kremenchuk District State Administration of the Poltava Region;

- Kolos Yuriy Stepanovych as the head of the Rivne District State Administration of the Rivne region;

- Oleksiy Drozdenko as Deputy Head of the Sumy Regional State Administration for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization.

The Cabinet of Ministers made a number of personnel decisions: four deputy ministers lost their positions at once