The Cabinet of Ministers made a number of personnel decisions: four deputy ministers lost their positions at once

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine made a number of personnel decisions during the meeting. Four deputy ministers lost their positions at once. This was reported by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, on Telegram, UNN reports.

According to Melnychuk, was fired:

- Porkhun Oleksandr Volodymyrovych from the post of First Deputy Minister for Veterans Affairs of Ukraine;

- Markiyan Orestovych Dmytrasevych from the post of Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine;

- Tkachenko Timur Firuddinovich from the post of Deputy Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine;

- Iryna Borovets from the post of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

In addition, there were appointments.

Yes, by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine:

Oleksandr Sergiyovych Tsybort was appointed Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization.

Svitlana Anatoliyivna Rurenko has been temporarily assigned the duties of the State Secretary of the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine.

