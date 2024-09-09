The government changed the names of two ministries: which agencies were renamed

The government has changed the names of two ministries: which departments have been renamed The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a resolution to rename the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine and the Ministry of Community, Territorial and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine. UNN reports this with reference to the resolution of September 6, № 1028.

Details

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine decided to rename it:

Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine to the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine;

Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine to the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada appoints Mykola Tochytskyi as Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine.

Parliament also appointed Oleksiy Kuleba to the post of Vice Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine.