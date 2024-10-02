Air defense forces operate in Kyiv region due to UAV detection

Air defense forces are working in the Kyiv region. This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Kyiv region:

A UAV was spotted in the airspace. Air defense forces are working on targets.



Observe information silence - do not record or post the work of our defenders online

- the statement said.

The Ukrainian Air Force has previously warned of enemy UAVs.

Kyiv is on air alert: air defense is in operation