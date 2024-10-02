Air defense forces operate in Kyiv region due to UAV detection
Kyiv • UNN
Unmanned aerial vehicles were spotted in the airspace of Kyiv region. The air defense forces are targeting targets, and the population is urged to observe information silence.
Air defense forces are working in the Kyiv region. This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.
Kyiv region:
A UAV was spotted in the airspace. Air defense forces are working on targets.
Observe information silence - do not record or post the work of our defenders online
The Ukrainian Air Force has previously warned of enemy UAVs.
