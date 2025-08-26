$41.430.15
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
Training and new job opportunities: how 50 veterans became agro-drone operators

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

50 veterans and their families underwent training in agro-drone operation.

Training and new job opportunities: how 50 veterans became agro-drone operators

In Vinnytsia region, 50 veterans and their families underwent training in agricultural drone operation as part of the "Drone Operators" initiative, implemented by the public organization "Social Center of Vinnytsia" in partnership with the comprehensive support program for military personnel, veterans, and their families, "MHP Poruch."

This became their first step towards a new civilian profession and an example of successful adaptation after the war.

The initiative was implemented by the public organization "Social Center of Vinnytsia" with the support of the Ukrainian Veterans Fund of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine and ISAR Ednannia. A significant partner was the "MHP Poruch" program, which has been helping defenders and their families with professional and social adaptation for several years.

How veterans' training took place

The main goal of the program was to teach veterans how to operate agricultural drones, explains Anatoliy Kozak, head of the Northern Region of the Vinnytsia Hub of MHP.

<i>Anatoliy Kozak, head of the Northern Region of the Vinnytsia Hub of MHP  </i>
Anatoliy Kozak, head of the Northern Region of the Vinnytsia Hub of MHP  

Agricultural drones are used for spraying agricultural crops. They allow reducing technological losses in the fields and treating areas that are difficult to reach with a conventional sprayer. Today, many such tasks can be performed using a drone.

The course consisted of theoretical and practical parts: for three days, participants familiarized themselves with the design and settings of drones, and then practiced flights in the field.

<i>Instructor Andriy Shkilniak  </i>
Instructor Andriy Shkilniak  

First, for three days, we disassembled the drone's design, settings, and operating principles in a given area. Then we reinforced our knowledge in practice: takeoff, flight, landing, performing specific tasks.

- notes instructor Andriy Shkilniak.

According to him, after completing the course, all veterans are almost immediately ready for work: a few days of additional practice are enough to become full-fledged agricultural drone pilots.

From training to real work

All participants were united by the motivation to start a new path. Some are already thinking about their own business after training, others about working in agricultural companies.

Oleksandr Konovalov, a former soldier of the 95th Air Assault Brigade, is currently involved in FPV drones and volunteering. Together with his comrades, he plans to receive a grant and work in the agricultural sector.

We decided to try something new and did not regret it. It's very interesting, professional, the instructors explain everything clearly. I liked the practical flights the most.

- he says.
<i>Oleksandr Konovalov  </i>
Oleksandr Konovalov  

Anastasia Mrishchuk from Kherson region also sees her place in the agricultural sector. Before the occupation, she worked as an agronomist, then joined the army, and after maternity leave, decided to return to her profession.

It was easier because I understand agricultural processes, I know the preparations. But operating a drone in a peaceful field is completely different, easier and calmer.

- shares the girl.
<i>Anastasia Mrishchuk</i>
Anastasia Mrishchuk

The story of Vyacheslav Strazhets, who lost an arm at the front, was inspiring. Despite his injury, he did not lose interest in drones.

At first, I was worried: I'll come without an arm, how will they react? But the main thing turned out to be not physical ability, but the desire to learn. And everything worked out.

- says the veteran.
<i>Vyacheslav Strazhets  </i>
Vyacheslav Strazhets  

The practical part took place in the fields of the agricultural enterprise "Zernoprodukt MHP," which allowed participants to work immediately in real field conditions.

After completing the training, veterans will move on to the next stage - employment: the acquired skills and knowledge provide an opportunity to get a job in various companies, including MHP, and to start their own business.

For us, it was important not just to support this initiative within the "MHP Poruch" program, but to become a part of it. That is why we acted as co-organizers: we provided our fields for practical training and adjusted geographically so that participants could join the classes as conveniently as possible.

- notes Volodymyr Prokopchuk, director of the Vinnytsia Hub of MHP. 

"MHP Poruch"‎ - a program of individual support and comprehensive assistance for military personnel, veterans, and their families. It is aimed at employees and residents of communities where MHP enterprises are present. The program supports military personnel, veterans, and their families during service and after returning from the war: humanitarian aid to military units, medical examinations, treatment and rehabilitation, legal and psychological support, social reintegration, professional adaptation, and inclusive sports events.

