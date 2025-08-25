Which cars have the best seats - new research

The 2025 J.D. Power Seat Quality Study named the cars with the best seats, from the Subaru Impreza to the Porsche 911, Autoblog reports, writes UNN.

Details

Most car surveys focus on horsepower, charging times, or whether Apple CarPlay works without freezing. But the 2025 J.D. Power U.S. Seat Quality and Satisfaction Study immediately addresses the part of the car you actually touch every day: the seats. This year's results show slight improvements in some models, but overall, complaints about headrests, side bolsters, and uncomfortable electronics have increased. This is surprising, given how much manufacturers boast about comfort.

This is a reminder that seats are not just foam and fabric. They are the difference between loving a car and cursing it in rush hour.

Toyota Corolla Hatchback

Toyota Corolla Le

Breaking down the results by category, the cars that topped the study were mixed. In the small/compact car segment, the Subaru Impreza and Toyota Corolla received praise for everyday comfort. Moving on to mid-size and large sedans, the Hyundai Sonata and Kia K5 proved that you don't need to buy premium to avoid back pain.

Crossover (SUV) buyers were not left out either. The Kia Telluride and Chevrolet Traverse received praise for large family comfort, while Ford's Bronco Sport topped the compact crossover class.

And yes, premium cars did their job. The BMW Z4, Porsche 911, and Audi A5 showed that sometimes money really does buy happiness - at least for your spine.

Kia Telluride

Why seats suddenly became a battlefield

For years, seats were a secondary topic until complaints began to accumulate. In fact, seats are now such a brand weapon that Nissan is busy selling its car seats as actual office chairs in China, claiming that the N7 chairs are good enough for your office work. And the fact that automakers are trying to invade your home office shows that comfort has become "marketing gold," the publication notes.

The J.D. Power study highlights this connection. Seats - along with powertrains - are the two most important factors in overall car satisfaction. This means that if an automaker fails to make its seats well, it drags down the reputation of the entire model.

131 imported car fell under the luxury tax this year: Porsche and Mercedes-Benz are the most popular

Porsche Taycan

Porsche Taycan 4S Black Edition