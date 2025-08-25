Which cars have the best seats - new research

$41.280.07
47.910.07
ukenru
Exclusive
11:41 AM • 1714 views
Aircraft Builders' Union: Vote for Defence City is a positive step, but aviation needs additional support tools
08:15 AM • 32607 views
Men under 25 traveling abroad: what is proposed in the bill has become known
Exclusive
August 25, 06:07 AM • 57404 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 05:46 AM • 61208 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
August 25, 12:01 AM • 33509 views
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World ChampionshipsPhoto
August 24, 01:49 PM • 44012 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
August 24, 10:46 AM • 54565 views
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 09:24 AM • 46005 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
August 24, 07:11 AM • 40027 views
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holidayVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 75206 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
6.4m/s
32%
749mm
Popular news
Israel launched massive airstrikes on Yemen after Houthi missile attackVideoAugust 25, 02:25 AM • 26816 views
Enemy losses: The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 870 soldiers and 48 artillery systems in one dayAugust 25, 04:31 AM • 25082 views
"We are trying to end the war": Vance on Russian strike on American plant in MukachevoAugust 25, 06:04 AM • 26535 views
5 proceedings opened after arson and knife attack in Dnipropetrovsk region, where the attacker was shot deadAugust 25, 06:05 AM • 11047 views
Due to the death of a child after a 7-year-old boy shot in Kyiv region, proceedings have been opened: all details of the tragedyPhoto06:33 AM • 30512 views
Publications
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 06:07 AM • 57404 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
Exclusive
August 25, 05:46 AM • 61208 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 75206 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 108099 views
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive HeartPhotoAugust 23, 06:00 AM • 73863 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jonas Gahr Støre
Andriy Sybiha
Donald Trump
Karol Nawrocki
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Norway
United Kingdom
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Eiffel Tower lit up in blue and yellow in honor of Ukraine's Independence DayPhotoAugust 24, 08:41 PM • 24215 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 61951 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 46037 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhotoAugust 22, 11:46 AM • 45711 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 47728 views
Actual
United States dollar
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Hryvnia
Chevrolet Aveo
Euro

Which cars have the best seats - new research

Kyiv • UNN

 • 364 views

The results of the J.D. Power 2025 Seat Quality Study have been published, revealing the cars with the most comfortable seats. Among the leaders are Subaru Impreza, Toyota Corolla, Hyundai Sonata, Kia K5, Kia Telluride, Chevrolet Traverse, Ford Bronco Sport, BMW Z4, Porsche 911, and Audi A5.

Which cars have the best seats - new research

The 2025 J.D. Power Seat Quality Study named the cars with the best seats, from the Subaru Impreza to the Porsche 911, Autoblog reports, writes UNN.

Details

Most car surveys focus on horsepower, charging times, or whether Apple CarPlay works without freezing. But the 2025 J.D. Power U.S. Seat Quality and Satisfaction Study immediately addresses the part of the car you actually touch every day: the seats. This year's results show slight improvements in some models, but overall, complaints about headrests, side bolsters, and uncomfortable electronics have increased. This is surprising, given how much manufacturers boast about comfort.

This is a reminder that seats are not just foam and fabric. They are the difference between loving a car and cursing it in rush hour.

Toyota Corolla Hatchback
Toyota Corolla Hatchback
Toyota Corolla Le
Toyota Corolla Le

Breaking down the results by category, the cars that topped the study were mixed. In the small/compact car segment, the Subaru Impreza and Toyota Corolla received praise for everyday comfort. Moving on to mid-size and large sedans, the Hyundai Sonata and Kia K5 proved that you don't need to buy premium to avoid back pain.

Crossover (SUV) buyers were not left out either. The Kia Telluride and Chevrolet Traverse received praise for large family comfort, while Ford's Bronco Sport topped the compact crossover class.

And yes, premium cars did their job. The BMW Z4, Porsche 911, and Audi A5 showed that sometimes money really does buy happiness - at least for your spine.

Kia Telluride
Kia Telluride

Why seats suddenly became a battlefield

For years, seats were a secondary topic until complaints began to accumulate. In fact, seats are now such a brand weapon that Nissan is busy selling its car seats as actual office chairs in China, claiming that the N7 chairs are good enough for your office work. And the fact that automakers are trying to invade your home office shows that comfort has become "marketing gold," the publication notes.

The J.D. Power study highlights this connection. Seats - along with powertrains - are the two most important factors in overall car satisfaction. This means that if an automaker fails to make its seats well, it drags down the reputation of the entire model.

131 imported car fell under the luxury tax this year: Porsche and Mercedes-Benz are the most popular27.06.25, 10:14 • 2374 views

Porsche Taycan
Porsche Taycan
Porsche Taycan 4S Black Edition
Porsche Taycan 4S Black Edition

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldAuto
Nissan
China
United States