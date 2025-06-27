$41.590.08
131 imported car fell under the luxury tax this year: Porsche and Mercedes-Benz are the most popular

Kyiv • UNN

 • 704 views

For the first five months of 2025, 131 luxury cars were imported into Ukraine. Porsche and Mercedes-Benz account for 84% of this number, and tax revenues increased by 12%.

131 imported car fell under the luxury tax this year: Porsche and Mercedes-Benz are the most popular

In Ukraine, 131 "luxury" cars were imported from abroad in the first 5 months of 2025. This is 3.4 times less than in the first five months of last year — 448 cars, but compared to 2021, the number of expensive cars increased by 42%, writes UNN with reference to Opendatamedia.

Details

It is noted that most cars arrived in:

  • Kyiv – 43% of the total number;
    • Kyiv region — 13%;
      • Odesa region — 9%;
        • Lviv region — 9%.

          It is also reported that 63% of all cars imported to Ukraine that are subject to luxury tax this year are Porsche. In particular, the popular Taycan and Cayenne E-hybrid. Mercedes-Benz took the second place — 21% of the total number. The Mercedes-Benz S 450 and Mercedes-Benz S 580 4matic are most favored by Ukrainians.

          Currently, the list of cars subject to transport tax includes 338 models. Last year there were more – 468

          - the message says.

          From January to April, owners of expensive cars paid 87.2 million UAH in tax. This is 12% more than in the same period last year. The largest number of taxpayers, as expected, is in Kyiv – 26.5 million UAH.

          Additionally

          In May, Ukrainians bought almost 1,600 passenger cars from China, which is 70% more than last year. Electric vehicles are in highest demand, in particular the VW ID.UNYX and BYD Song Plus.

          Pavlo Zinchenko

          SocietyEconomyAuto
          Lviv Oblast
          Odesa Oblast
          Kyiv
          Tesla
