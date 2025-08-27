Dark-colored cars intensify heat in European cities - study

$41.400.03
48.270.21
07:59 AM • 4964 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy
07:35 AM • 11085 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips
August 27, 01:39 AM • 16102 views
US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine
August 26, 04:15 PM • 87650 views
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
August 26, 02:13 PM • 59922 views
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 129599 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
August 26, 10:16 AM • 146814 views
The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacities
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 148436 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:23 AM • 58429 views
Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025
August 26, 06:24 AM • 153847 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
Witkoff to meet with Ukrainian representatives in New York this week - ReutersAugust 26, 11:58 PM • 16028 views
AFU thwarted the Russian summer offensive: how much Ukrainian territory is occupiedAugust 27, 02:20 AM • 16216 views
Portrait stolen by Nazis over 80 years ago found on realtor's website in Argentina03:18 AM • 14047 views
Finnish President calls for striking Russian war machine05:54 AM • 10250 views
Lebanon to present plan for Hezbollah disarmament this week - Reuters06:24 AM • 6348 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips07:35 AM • 11085 views
Laws on Defence City sent to the President for signature: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 52033 views
Delicious and nutritious potato dishes: top recipes for every tablePhotoAugust 26, 02:05 PM • 49918 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 129599 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 148436 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husband08:14 AM • 2778 views
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement after two years of relationshipPhotoAugust 26, 05:52 PM • 15430 views
Netflix canceled "The Coast" - one of the most popular series of the yearAugust 26, 01:17 PM • 65976 views
"Caught Stealing": Darren Aronofsky filmed a new thriller with Austin ButlerVideoAugust 26, 10:03 AM • 117004 views
An unknown phenomenon was recorded at night in the sky over UkrainePhotoAugust 26, 06:39 AM • 138994 views
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
Ammunition
United States dollar
Euro

Dark-colored cars intensify heat in European cities - study

Kyiv • UNN

 • 234 views

A new study in Lisbon has shown that dark-colored cars emit more heat than light-colored ones, increasing air temperature. This exacerbates the urban heat island effect, especially during anomalous heatwaves in Europe.

On a hot summer day, cars parked on the street can heat up like an oven, and the situation can be worsened by the car's color, which can even heat up entire urban areas, according to a new study conducted in Lisbon, writes UNN with reference to Euronews.

Details

In a new study published in the journal City and Environment Interactions, scientists found that dark-colored cars emit much more heat than light-colored ones, raising air temperature by several degrees.

And on the scale of thousands of parked cars, this hidden factor can significantly worsen the urban heat island effect. This is largely why cities become much hotter than their surrounding areas.

Márcia Matias and her colleagues from the University of Lisbon measured the air temperature around two cars - a black one and a white one - left outdoors for more than five hours under a clear summer sky. At 36°C, the black car raised the air temperature nearby by a full 3.8°C compared to the asphalt next to it. The white car had a much smaller impact.

The difference lies in how much light different colors reflect.

White paint reflects 75 to 85 percent of incoming sunlight, while black paint reflects only 5-10 percent, absorbing the rest. And unlike asphalt, which is thick and heats up relatively slowly, a car's thin metal body quickly heats up and radiates heat directly into the air.

"Imagine thousands of cars parked all over the city, each acting as a small heat source or heat shield," Matias explains. "Their color can actually change the temperature of the streets."

Why Europe is vulnerable

In recent years, Europe has suffered from record-breaking heatwaves: this summer, temperatures in a number of cities exceeded 40°C. A study conducted last summer showed that climate change tripled the number of deaths from one extreme heatwave.

Heat stress not only causes discomfort. Repeated exposures can accelerate biological aging, affect mental health, and make children more vulnerable to dehydration, respiratory diseases, and even death. The elderly and people with pre-existing conditions are at the highest risk.

In cities like London and Paris, where night temperatures can remain 4°C higher than in surrounding areas, the lack of relief after sunset only exacerbates the danger.

How cities are tackling the problem

Across Europe, cities are rushing to adapt to the new conditions. Some, like Barcelona, have created climate shelters - public buildings such as libraries, schools, or museums that remain open during extreme heat to provide residents with cooler spaces.

Others are greening their streets. In the Dutch city of Breda, riverbanks have been transformed into gardens, and concrete tiles have been replaced with grass and trees. Now, 60% of the city is green space. By 2030, local authorities intend to transform Breda into one of Europe's most nature-rich cities.

Such projects require time and investment. That is why faster and cheaper strategies, such as increasing the reflectivity of cities, are attracting increasing attention. Cars, as this study suggests, can be part of this toolkit.

Researchers estimated that repainting dark cars in Lisbon to lighter shades could double the reflectivity of some streets from 20 to almost 40 percent and lower the near-surface air temperature on hot, windless days.

Sarah Burke, a climate expert from the University of North Carolina, calls this approach "groundbreaking," as most research in urban cooling has focused on reflective roofs or lighter pavements. "Vehicles are a surprisingly overlooked piece of the urban heat puzzle," she noted.

Taxi fleets, delivery vans, or municipal vehicles could be particularly effective candidates for light painting, Matias added.

Heat kills productivity: UN calls for urgent action to protect workers from heat stress22.08.25, 10:48 • 3613 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World, Auto, Weather and environment
Paris
Europe
Netherlands
Lisbon
London