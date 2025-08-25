$41.220.00
06:07 AM
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned home
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-Luga
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
August 24, 07:11 AM
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holiday
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025
August 24, 05:50 AM
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 07:20 AM
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 23, 06:14 AM
Exclusives
Ukrainians have accumulated up to 2 million debts for traffic fines: where is the most in six months

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1080 views

In Ukraine, almost 2 million debt proceedings are related to unpaid fines for traffic violations. Since the beginning of the year, the Unified Register of Debtors has been replenished with 375,810 new entries, predominantly men aged 25-45, but the share of women has increased to 21%.

Ukrainians have accumulated up to 2 million debts for traffic fines: where is the most in six months

Almost 2 million debt proceedings are related to unpaid traffic fines. This is evidenced by data from the Opendatabot monitoring service, writes UNN.

Details

Since the beginning of the year, the Unified Register of Debtors has been replenished with another 375,810 new entries due to overdue fines. At the same time, experts note that the trend has slowed down slightly compared to previous years, especially against the backdrop of military challenges.

"This is less than last year, but still a third more than in 2023. Compared to the period before the start of the full-scale war, debts and violations have increased most significantly, by as much as 2.5 times," the report says.

The majority of debtors are men aged 25-45, accounting for 41% of all proceedings. At the same time, the share of women who ignore paying fines is also growing: if in 2021 they accounted for only 8%, now it is already 21%.

"In total, the Unified Register of Debtors contains 1.8 million unpaid debts due to traffic violations. The vast majority - 1.7 million - are attributable to men," the report says.

By region, Kyiv leads with 43,654 proceedings (12%). This is followed by Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – 36,879 proceedings (10%) and Odesa Oblast – 29,502 proceedings (8%).

Experts emphasize that debts for fines can lead to serious problems – from restrictions on leaving the country to forced collection.

As Opendatabot indicated, if the fine is not paid within 15 days, its amount increases by 2 times.

Road accidents with victims increased by 11%: top roads with the highest number of accidents04.10.24, 09:28 • 26929 views

Stepan Haftko

