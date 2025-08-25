Ukrainians have accumulated up to 2 million debts for traffic fines: where is the most in six months

Almost 2 million debt proceedings are related to unpaid traffic fines. This is evidenced by data from the Opendatabot monitoring service, writes UNN.

Details

Since the beginning of the year, the Unified Register of Debtors has been replenished with another 375,810 new entries due to overdue fines. At the same time, experts note that the trend has slowed down slightly compared to previous years, especially against the backdrop of military challenges.

"This is less than last year, but still a third more than in 2023. Compared to the period before the start of the full-scale war, debts and violations have increased most significantly, by as much as 2.5 times," the report says.

The majority of debtors are men aged 25-45, accounting for 41% of all proceedings. At the same time, the share of women who ignore paying fines is also growing: if in 2021 they accounted for only 8%, now it is already 21%.

"In total, the Unified Register of Debtors contains 1.8 million unpaid debts due to traffic violations. The vast majority - 1.7 million - are attributable to men," the report says.

By region, Kyiv leads with 43,654 proceedings (12%). This is followed by Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – 36,879 proceedings (10%) and Odesa Oblast – 29,502 proceedings (8%).

Experts emphasize that debts for fines can lead to serious problems – from restrictions on leaving the country to forced collection.

As Opendatabot indicated, if the fine is not paid within 15 days, its amount increases by 2 times.

Road accidents with victims increased by 11%: top roads with the highest number of accidents