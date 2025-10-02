Toyota RAV4 continues to dominate the market, but a new hybrid model will soon replace it

The new Corolla Cross, which belongs to the C-SUV segment, is still on its way to gaining popularity. At the same time, the Toyota RAV4 will remain available to a wide range of buyers and still holds high positions in the SUV segment. But there is also news that the Toyota RAV4 will be replaced by a completely new hybrid model at the end of the year.

In 2026, the Toyota RAV4 is expected to be updated. At the same time, the current RAV4 model, which went on sale back in the last decade, still shows excellent results. For example, it continues to dominate the US market, and in Europe it is one of the most popular SUVs in Spain. And it should be noted that in the rest of the model range, the new Corolla Cross has not yet gained momentum, according to car reviewers.

As Autoblog notes, the Toyota RAV4 could be replaced by a completely new hybrid model before 2026.

The update will focus on technological innovations, and the TNGA-K platform will be the basis of the new generation. They promise precise and comfortable driving, structural strength and dynamic characteristics that can satisfy strict evaluations and special expectations.

