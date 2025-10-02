Toyota RAV4 continues to dominate the market, but a new hybrid model will soon replace it

$41.220.08
01:54 PM • 10034 views
Online Gambling Monitoring: PlayCity Explains How It Will Work and When It Will Launch
Exclusive
01:45 PM • 14785 views
"Not holy angels": Expert explained why control over NABU needs to be strengthened
01:08 PM • 9680 views
Ukraine returned 185 defenders from Russian captivity, among them defenders of Mariupol and Chornobyl NPP - ZelenskyyPhoto
Exclusive
12:31 PM • 13734 views
How Ukrainians abroad can provide DNA samples to search for missing persons: the Ministry of Internal Affairs provided an answer
October 2, 09:13 AM • 21849 views
Zelenskyy in Denmark: Ukraine proposes a European "Drone Wall" that should exist throughout Europe, not just in one country
October 2, 07:38 AM • 27924 views
Odesa was completely flooded during the bad weather: a commission was created to investigate the causes of the tragedy
October 2, 06:36 AM • 29591 views
Russian missile modernization outpaces Ukrainian Patriot defense system - Financial Times
October 2, 05:53 AM • 26896 views
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for deep strikes inside Russia - WSJ
October 2, 05:30 AM • 47282 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhoto
October 2, 03:16 AM • 21061 views
EU prepares tougher sanctions against Russia - Von der Leyen
Teacher's Day 2025: What to give a teacherOctober 2, 07:31 AM • 41230 views
"Ramstein" to convene on October 15 at NATO headquartersOctober 2, 08:49 AM • 19423 views
Rights of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market versus the permissiveness of the NBU: Ukrainian reality and EU experience11:28 AM • 25325 views
Herring Day: five appetizing fish dishesPhoto11:55 AM • 23290 views
Why is the Turkish model of "one pharmacy - one pharmacist" dangerous for Ukraine, and what does Russia have to do with it?12:21 PM • 14990 views
Why is the Turkish model of "one pharmacy - one pharmacist" dangerous for Ukraine, and what does Russia have to do with it?12:21 PM • 15073 views
Herring Day: five appetizing fish dishesPhoto11:55 AM • 23387 views
Rights of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market versus the permissiveness of the NBU: Ukrainian reality and EU experience11:28 AM • 25418 views
Teacher's Day 2025: What to give a teacherOctober 2, 07:31 AM • 41316 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhotoOctober 2, 05:30 AM • 47285 views
UNN Lite
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animation01:33 PM • 5572 views
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 54642 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM • 62660 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 44664 views
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?September 30, 02:16 PM • 47165 views
Toyota RAV4 continues to dominate the market, but a new hybrid model will soon replace it

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1248 views

The Toyota RAV4, released last decade, still dominates the US market and is popular in Europe. A new hybrid model on the TNGA-K platform will replace it by 2026.

Toyota RAV4 continues to dominate the market, but a new hybrid model will soon replace it

The new Corolla Cross, which belongs to the C-SUV segment, is still on its way to gaining popularity. At the same time, the Toyota RAV4 will remain available to a wide range of buyers and still holds high positions in the SUV segment. But there is also news that the Toyota RAV4 will be replaced by a completely new hybrid model at the end of the year.

UNN reports with reference to Autoblog and Motor1.

Details

In 2026, the Toyota RAV4 is expected to be updated. At the same time, the current RAV4 model, which went on sale back in the last decade, still shows excellent results. For example, it continues to dominate the US market, and in Europe it is one of the most popular SUVs in Spain. And it should be noted that in the rest of the model range, the new Corolla Cross has not yet gained momentum, according to car reviewers.

As Autoblog notes, the Toyota RAV4 could be replaced by a completely new hybrid model before 2026.

The update will focus on technological innovations, and the TNGA-K platform will be the basis of the new generation. They promise precise and comfortable driving, structural strength and dynamic characteristics that can satisfy strict evaluations and special expectations.

Recall

In September 2025, it became known that the automaker Toyota is recalling 591,000 vehicles in the US, including certain models, due to a possible malfunction of the 12.3-inch digital instrument clusters.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Auto
Toyota
Spain
United States