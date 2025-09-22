2023 Toyota GR Corolla gets power-boosting updates

Toyota has just made the 2023 GR Corolla as fast as the 2025 models - software updates will boost the power of the 2023 models, UNN reports with reference to Autoblog.

Details

Toyota has announced a software update for the 2023 GR Corolla that increases torque by 32 Nm and changes the power distribution in the all-wheel drive system. This means that early hot hatch owners will now be able to take advantage of the improved performance of the 2025 models without changing keys. The update closes the gap between generations, giving 2023 GR Corolla owners access to the same torque figures and advanced all-wheel drive system that are available to new models straight from the factory.

The biggest change comes with the recalibration of the GR-Four all-wheel drive system. The previous "rear" mode, which allowed a 30:70 torque distribution (front and rear wheels), is replaced by a "gravel" mode with a 50:50 distribution, providing more predictable performance on uneven terrain. Previously, the fixed "track" mode with a 50:50 ratio now offers a variable torque distribution from 60:40 (front wheels) to 30:70 (rear wheels).

Currently, these updates are exclusively available for the Japanese market, where Toyota is also announcing changes to the car's supply system, meaning that the car will be available to more Japanese buyers than ever before, easing restrictions on selling the car in this region only through lotteries.

Buyers in the American market, including owners of older cars who may be eligible for software updates, are expected to receive the same benefits soon. Other 2026 updates coming to Japan include a new air duct and additional structural adhesive to increase body rigidity, demonstrating Toyota's continued commitment to developing the GR Corolla platform.

