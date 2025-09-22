2023 Toyota GR Corolla gets power-boosting updates

$41.250.00
05:49 AM • 2890 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
05:30 AM • 6280 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
September 21, 08:36 PM • 10951 views
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA
Exclusive
September 21, 12:26 PM • 24792 views
Autumn Equinox on September 22: Its Meaning and Forecast for All Zodiac Signs
September 21, 07:39 AM • 42332 views
No leaks from "Diia": the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained what happened
September 20, 03:23 PM • 53245 views
Zelenskyy announced he signed three sanctions packages: who they target
September 20, 01:11 PM • 59567 views
"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia
September 20, 10:19 AM • 56343 views
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
September 20, 08:41 AM • 82615 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
September 20, 04:00 AM • 89597 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures05:30 AM • 6284 views
World Peace Day in the world and Ukraine: what steps have been taken over the year to achieve peace
Exclusive
September 21, 05:00 AM • 56211 views
Trump set a $100,000 fee for US work visas for foreigners: pros, cons, pitfallsSeptember 20, 06:15 PM • 38925 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signsSeptember 20, 08:41 AM • 82616 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhotoSeptember 20, 04:00 AM • 89598 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injury05:42 AM • 2036 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 73754 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 96774 views
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AISeptember 19, 02:03 PM • 44259 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - MediaSeptember 19, 10:57 AM • 43665 views
2023 Toyota GR Corolla gets power-boosting updates

Kyiv • UNN

 • 266 views

Toyota has released a software update for the 2023 GR Corolla, increasing torque by 32 N·m and changing the power distribution in the all-wheel-drive system. This allows 2023 owners to get the improved performance available in 2025 models.

2023 Toyota GR Corolla gets power-boosting updates

Toyota has just made the 2023 GR Corolla as fast as the 2025 models - software updates will boost the power of the 2023 models, UNN reports with reference to Autoblog.

Details

Toyota has announced a software update for the 2023 GR Corolla that increases torque by 32 Nm and changes the power distribution in the all-wheel drive system. This means that early hot hatch owners will now be able to take advantage of the improved performance of the 2025 models without changing keys. The update closes the gap between generations, giving 2023 GR Corolla owners access to the same torque figures and advanced all-wheel drive system that are available to new models straight from the factory.

The biggest change comes with the recalibration of the GR-Four all-wheel drive system. The previous "rear" mode, which allowed a 30:70 torque distribution (front and rear wheels), is replaced by a "gravel" mode with a 50:50 distribution, providing more predictable performance on uneven terrain. Previously, the fixed "track" mode with a 50:50 ratio now offers a variable torque distribution from 60:40 (front wheels) to 30:70 (rear wheels).

Currently, these updates are exclusively available for the Japanese market, where Toyota is also announcing changes to the car's supply system, meaning that the car will be available to more Japanese buyers than ever before, easing restrictions on selling the car in this region only through lotteries.

Buyers in the American market, including owners of older cars who may be eligible for software updates, are expected to receive the same benefits soon. Other 2026 updates coming to Japan include a new air duct and additional structural adhesive to increase body rigidity, demonstrating Toyota's continued commitment to developing the GR Corolla platform.

Toyota recalls almost 600,000 cars in the US due to faulty digital dashboards17.09.25, 12:08 • 2487 views

Julia Shramko

Auto
Toyota
Japan