Participants of a premium car theft network exposed in 4 regions of Ukraine

A scheme involving carjackers in European Union countries has been neutralized. As part of Operation Matador, searches were conducted, and evidence and individuals involved in the theft of Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi E-tron, and other cars were identified. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

As part of Operation Matador, with the participation of Europol, Eurojust, and law enforcement agencies from France, Spain, Poland, Latvia, Germany, and Ukraine, new revelations were made based on searches conducted in several regions of Ukraine.

Members of an international group that stole cars in the EU have been exposed - reports the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Under the procedural guidance of the Office of the Prosecutor General, investigators from the Main Investigation Department of the National Police, together with operatives from the Department of Strategic Investigations, conducted new searches in Kyiv, Kyiv, Lviv, Vinnytsia, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

During the investigative actions, documents, mobile phones, computer equipment, and other evidence confirming the activities of an international group that stole premium cars in EU countries were seized.

Among the stolen cars were Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi E-tron, and others.

Recall

Several years ago, a criminal group that illegally seized Toyota cars worth 6 million hryvnias in Kyiv and the region was exposed and its activities were stopped.