The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed strikes on oil refining and chemical facilities in Russia and occupied Kherson region
Expert reveals secrets of choosing an uninterruptible power supply for home: how to select power and battery type
With security measures, a small ice rink, and lighting restrictions: Ukraine's main Christmas tree will be installed on Sofiyska Square
On Wednesday, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: Ukrenergo announced when and how many queues there will be
Surveillance of the Prosecutor General's Office: NABU detective's premises searched
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
European Commission presented a report on EU enlargement: it assessed Ukraine's progress but pointed to the "need to accelerate the pace of reforms"
The Rada adopted a law to improve mobile internet and communication in Ukraine
EU approves another tranche for Ukraine within the Ukraine Facility of 1.8 billion euros
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
Toyota under investor pressure: Controversial privatization attempt tests Japan's corporate reforms – Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 424 views

Investors are closely watching how Toyota will address minority shareholder dissatisfaction over the 4.7 trillion yen plan to take TICO private.

Toyota under investor pressure: Controversial privatization attempt tests Japan's corporate reforms – Bloomberg

Global investors are closely watching how the automotive giant Toyota will address the dissatisfaction of minority shareholders over its 4.7 trillion yen plan to privatize its affiliate TICO. The deal has become a serious test for the corporate reforms that Japan has actively implemented in recent years. This is stated in a Bloomberg article, writes UNN.

Details

Over the past decade, Japan has significantly updated its corporate governance rules, which has contributed to the growth of the stock market and revived interest in M&A deals. But now these changes are undergoing a serious test: investors have sharply criticized Toyota's attempt to strengthen control over TICO – a company from which Toyota Motor itself once grew.

Smaller shareholders claim that the proposed buyout price by Toyota Fudosan – 16,300 yen per share – is unfairly low: it was below the market price on the day of the announcement and significantly lower than the current stock market value (over 17,000 yen). In addition, investors complain about the opaque process, lack of explanations, and risks of increased conflicts of interest within the holding structure.

Japan to get missiles for F-35 because Toyota invests $10 billion in US – Trump28.10.25, 18:05 • 3232 views

The criticism was voiced in a joint letter signed by two dozen global investors and the Asian Corporate Governance Association. They warn that a poorly executed deal could set back the reforms that Japan is proud of and that inspire neighboring markets, including South Korea.

For Toyota, this is not only a financial but also a reputational story: the outcome of the process will determine whether the country can finally abandon the outdated "parent-child" model, for which Tokyo is criticized for low capital efficiency.

Toyota refutes Trump's claim of a $10 billion investment promise in the US29.10.25, 16:45 • 2918 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Bloomberg L.P.
Toyota
Donald Trump
South Korea
Japan
United States