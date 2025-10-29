Toyota refutes Trump's claim of a $10 billion investment promise in the US

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
Exclusive
12:54 PM • 17333 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 17074 views
Illegal gambling activities: since the beginning of this year, as many cases have been sent to court as in the entire year 2024
11:54 AM • 28127 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhoto
09:51 AM • 19964 views
The enemy is not in Myrnohrad - "East" troop grouping
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM • 62922 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
October 29, 06:50 AM • 45771 views
"This is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence": Prosecutor General Kravchenko confirmed suspicion against TrukhanovVideo
October 28, 08:10 PM • 46473 views
Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source
October 28, 04:50 PM • 113885 views
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
Exclusive
October 28, 02:36 PM • 59134 views
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
October 28, 10:50 AM • 54244 views
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
Blood Business: How "Ukrainian Helicopters" Profited from Helicopters the Front LackedOctober 29, 06:30 AM • 66396 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhotoOctober 29, 06:46 AM • 41721 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM • 33889 views
Tanker with Russian oil turned back on its way to India after US sanctionsOctober 29, 08:48 AM • 19797 views
Budget-friendly and delicious: five lunch recipes under UAH 100 for thrifty housewivesPhoto11:14 AM • 19805 views
Publications
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
12:54 PM • 17333 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhoto11:54 AM • 28127 views
Budget-friendly and delicious: five lunch recipes under UAH 100 for thrifty housewivesPhoto11:14 AM • 20254 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM • 62924 views
Blood Business: How "Ukrainian Helicopters" Profited from Helicopters the Front LackedOctober 29, 06:30 AM • 66879 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Kudrytskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kim Jong Un
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Pokrovsk
Poland
Kupyansk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into acting01:18 PM • 6340 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM • 34240 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhotoOctober 29, 06:46 AM • 42085 views
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and IrelandPhotoOctober 28, 06:29 PM • 32170 views
"Girl in the Red Bandana" "saved" Billie Eilish at a concert and went viralPhotoOctober 28, 05:10 PM • 34343 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Starlink
The Guardian
Gold

Toyota refutes Trump's claim of a $10 billion investment promise in the US

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

Automaker Toyota Motor denied making direct promises to US President Donald Trump regarding new investments totaling $10 billion. Executive Director Hiroyuki Ueda explained that the company merely confirmed its readiness to continue investing in American enterprises.

Toyota refutes Trump's claim of a $10 billion investment promise in the US

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor said it had not given US President Donald Trump any direct promises of new investments totaling $10 billion. This was announced by the company's executive director, Hiroyuki Ueda, the day after Trump publicly mentioned the possibility of such investments. This is stated in a Reuters article, writes UNN.

Details

During a visit to Japan, Trump stated that "Toyota plans to invest about $10 billion in the US." However, Ueda clarified that this figure does not reflect a real agreement.

"We did not specifically say that we would invest $10 billion over the next few years," he emphasized during a mobility exhibition in Tokyo.

"We did not specifically say that we would invest $10 billion over the next few years," he emphasized during a mobility exhibition in Tokyo.

According to the top manager, the company only confirmed its readiness to continue investing in American enterprises, as it had done before.

"During the first Trump administration, this amount was approximately $10 billion. We explained that we would continue to invest and create jobs, so this figure probably appeared," Ueda explained.

"During the first Trump administration, this amount was approximately $10 billion. We explained that we would continue to invest and create jobs, so this figure probably appeared," Ueda explained.

He also noted that the issue of new investments was not discussed during a brief conversation between Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda and Donald Trump at an event at the US Embassy.

Recall

The American president received a royal welcome when he arrived in Japan and met with the country's prime minister.

During a meeting with Japan's new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Trump welcomed Tokyo's readiness to accelerate negotiations on trade agreements between the two countries.

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Technology
Brand
Reuters
Toyota
Tokyo
Donald Trump
Japan
United States