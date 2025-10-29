Toyota refutes Trump's claim of a $10 billion investment promise in the US

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor said it had not given US President Donald Trump any direct promises of new investments totaling $10 billion. This was announced by the company's executive director, Hiroyuki Ueda, the day after Trump publicly mentioned the possibility of such investments. This is stated in a Reuters article, writes UNN.

During a visit to Japan, Trump stated that "Toyota plans to invest about $10 billion in the US." However, Ueda clarified that this figure does not reflect a real agreement.

"We did not specifically say that we would invest $10 billion over the next few years," he emphasized during a mobility exhibition in Tokyo.

According to the top manager, the company only confirmed its readiness to continue investing in American enterprises, as it had done before.

"During the first Trump administration, this amount was approximately $10 billion. We explained that we would continue to invest and create jobs, so this figure probably appeared," Ueda explained.

He also noted that the issue of new investments was not discussed during a brief conversation between Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda and Donald Trump at an event at the US Embassy.

During a meeting with Japan's new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Trump welcomed Tokyo's readiness to accelerate negotiations on trade agreements between the two countries.