Japan to get missiles for F-35 because Toyota invests $10 billion in US – Trump

Japan will receive its first batch of American-made F-35 fighter jet missiles this week, US President Donald Trump announced. In parallel, Japanese automaker Toyota announced a $10 billion investment in its US car factories. This is reported by NBC News, writes UNN.

Details

During his visit to Japan, Donald Trump held a series of meetings and met with American military personnel in the region.

These steps come against the backdrop of a trade agreement that Japan and the United States concluded in July, committing to invest more than $550 billion in the economies of both countries. Trump emphasized that Japan is a "great investor in our country" and expressed gratitude for its contribution.

I hugged them. We need them... They (the Japanese - ed.) all want our missiles - that's the problem - Trump said.

This arms delivery and investments strengthen military-economic ties between the US and Japan, reinforcing defense cooperation and the presence of American technologies in the Japanese market.

