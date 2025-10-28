Japan to get missiles for F-35 because Toyota invests $10 billion in US – Trump
Kyiv • UNN
Japan will receive the first batch of missiles for American-made F-35 fighter jets. This comes amid Toyota's $10 billion investment in US plants.
Japan will receive its first batch of American-made F-35 fighter jet missiles this week, US President Donald Trump announced. In parallel, Japanese automaker Toyota announced a $10 billion investment in its US car factories. This is reported by NBC News, writes UNN.
Details
During his visit to Japan, Donald Trump held a series of meetings and met with American military personnel in the region.
These steps come against the backdrop of a trade agreement that Japan and the United States concluded in July, committing to invest more than $550 billion in the economies of both countries. Trump emphasized that Japan is a "great investor in our country" and expressed gratitude for its contribution.
Trump's visit to Tokyo: Japan and the US signed an agreement on the supply of critical minerals28.10.25, 14:03 • 1836 views
I hugged them. We need them... They (the Japanese - ed.) all want our missiles - that's the problem
This arms delivery and investments strengthen military-economic ties between the US and Japan, reinforcing defense cooperation and the presence of American technologies in the Japanese market.
Trump received a royal welcome in Japan ahead of his trip to China27.10.25, 16:20 • 3102 views