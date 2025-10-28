Trump's visit to Tokyo: Japan and the US signed an agreement on the supply of critical minerals

US President Donald Trump and newly elected Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi signed an agreement on the supply of critical minerals. This happened during the American leader's visit to Tokyo, UNN reports with reference to BBC News.

Details

A document was also signed proclaiming a new "golden age" of relations between the US and Japan, which reaffirms both countries' commitment to fulfilling previously concluded agreements, including the 15% tariff agreement reached earlier this year.

The meeting with Trump was seen as an important first test for Takaichi, who was elected prime minister by Japanese lawmakers earlier this month.

The US President was greeted at the ornate Akasaka Palace: a military guard and orchestra were present. In addition, Sanae Takaichi promised to nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, the publication says.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Japan will transfer 250 cherry blossom trees to Washington in honor of the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.