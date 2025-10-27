Trump received a royal welcome in Japan ahead of his trip to China

US President Donald Trump has begun a new stage of his Asian tour, receiving a royal welcome in Japan and hoping to conclude the trip with a trade truce agreement with China. After a series of economic agreements in Southeast Asia, the American leader aims to stabilize global markets and restore confidence in his global economic course. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

In Tokyo, Donald Trump was met with rare honors: thousands of police officers lined the route of his motorcade, and the city's towers glowed in red, white, and blue – the colors of the American flag.

Upon arrival in the capital, the US President held a symbolic meeting with Emperor Naruhito at the Imperial Palace – the first since his ascension to the throne in 2019.

Trump, dressed in a gold tie and a dark blue suit, shook hands with the Emperor and thanked him for the "warm welcome and dedication to the US-Japan alliance."

Trump's economic and defense intentions in Japan

The American leader's stay in Japan has not only symbolic but also strategic significance. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, the first woman in this position, plans to announce a number of initiatives to strengthen cooperation with Washington.

These include the purchase of American pickup trucks, soybeans, and gasoline, as well as an agreement in the shipbuilding sector.

Trump has already received an investment pledge of $550 billion in response to the easing of import tariffs. The finance ministers of the two countries also discussed potential joint projects in the energy grid sector.

Alongside the economy, defense and regional security issues are on the agenda.

Japan, which has launched its largest rearmament program since World War II, seeks to convince Washington of its readiness to "take on greater responsibility." Takaichi has already announced her intention to increase defense spending to 2% of GDP, although the parliamentary majority does not yet guarantee the implementation of this plan.

For Trump, this meeting will be an opportunity to strengthen the American presence in the region and solidify his image as a global negotiator capable of simultaneously engaging in dialogue with allies and rivals.

Expectations of a trade truce with China

The key point of the five-day tour will be Trump's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, scheduled in South Korea.

According to US officials, negotiators have already agreed on a preliminary framework agreement that provides for the suspension of increased US tariffs and a reduction in Chinese control over rare earth metal exports.

