Trump to meet Xi Jinping next Thursday - White House
Kyiv • UNN
US President Donald Trump will meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping next Thursday, October 30. The meeting will take place before Trump returns to Washington.
On Thursday morning local time, President Trump will participate in a bilateral meeting with President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping, after which he will return home to Washington.
Recall
US President Donald Trump stated that he would soon meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and that he expects "we'll probably make a very fair deal" with China.
