Trump expects "very fair" deal with China

US President Donald Trump said he would soon meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and that he expected "we will probably make a very fair deal" with China, UNN reports with reference to AP.

I think we'll work out something that will be good for both countries — Trump said.

Beijing has not announced any plans for Xi's trip to South Korea, where Trump said he plans to meet with the Chinese president, although it is not unusual for Beijing to make announcements closer to the date.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent spoke with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng last week, and he said that both sides would meet in Malaysia later this week to help prepare for the leaders' summit.

