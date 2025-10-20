$41.730.10
Parked near a high-rise building and shot himself in the head: police confirmed the suicide of blogger Kostiantyn HanichPhoto
Exclusive
02:23 PM • 21881 views
Virtual Assets Bill: MP told when the document might be considered in the Rada
October 20, 12:10 PM • 23210 views
Is there a risk of power outage schedules returning - Ukrenergo's answer
October 20, 08:37 AM • 32685 views
The President spoke about the areas of the front where the situation has improved
October 20, 08:22 AM • 65404 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime
October 20, 08:16 AM • 29944 views
Zelenskyy initiates extension of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine: draft laws already in Rada
Exclusive
October 20, 07:13 AM • 30454 views
Every orphan will receive housing after 18 years: how the new law will work
October 20, 07:07 AM • 11544 views
EU considers admitting new countries without full voting rights: Politico learned how this could help Ukraine
October 20, 04:24 AM • 26249 views
Trump is still deciding whether to give Ukraine Tomahawk missiles – Vance
October 20, 02:26 AM • 26632 views
US President denies calling on Zelenskyy to surrender DonbasVideo
Trump expects "very fair" deal with China

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1134 views

Trump said he would soon meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and expected a very fair deal to be concluded.

Trump expects "very fair" deal with China

US President Donald Trump said he would soon meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and that he expected "we will probably make a very fair deal" with China, UNN reports with reference to AP.

I think we'll work out something that will be good for both countries 

— Trump said.

Beijing has not announced any plans for Xi's trip to South Korea, where Trump said he plans to meet with the Chinese president, although it is not unusual for Beijing to make announcements closer to the date.

Trump threatened to produce vegetable oil in the US instead of buying it from China: the market immediately reacted with a multi-billion dollar drop

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent spoke with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng last week, and he said that both sides would meet in Malaysia later this week to help prepare for the leaders' summit.

Trump to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping: soybeans to be main topic

Antonina Tumanova

