Trump threatened to produce vegetable oil in the US instead of buying it from China: the market immediately reacted with a multi-billion dollar drop

$41.610.01
48.130.03
ukenru
07:16 PM • 6714 views
Zelenskyy to ask for Tomahawk missile supplies to Ukraine at Washington meeting - Trump
Exclusive
October 14, 03:21 PM • 17159 views
Divorce via "Diia": The Ministry of Digital Transformation explained how it will happen and who it is intended for
October 14, 03:17 PM • 21505 views
US expects important announcement on arms supplies to Ukraine tomorrow - Whitaker
October 14, 03:00 PM • 18123 views
Citizenship terminated: Trukhanov received Russian passport in 2015 - SBU
October 14, 01:31 PM • 31491 views
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of Odesa
Exclusive
October 14, 01:02 PM • 19375 views
The number of domestic violence reports is increasing in Ukraine: The Gender Policy Commissioner named the reason
Exclusive
October 14, 12:47 PM • 29514 views
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
October 14, 12:39 PM • 14643 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree regarding certain individuals with Russian citizenship: who is it about?
Exclusive
October 14, 11:53 AM • 26079 views
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
October 14, 11:36 AM • 12048 views
"We would be weak": Rutte explained why NATO does not shoot down Russian planes
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
1.9m/s
85%
753mm
Popular news
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 22108 views
Ukraine to be hit by frosts, but forecaster predicts warming at the end of OctoberOctober 14, 01:12 PM • 5322 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 19918 views
Social media users reported the conditions under which mobilized individuals are held at Darnytsia Car Repair Plant (DVRZ) in Kyiv: the Territorial Recruitment Center's (TCC) reaction was swift.October 14, 02:06 PM • 3514 views
Emergency power outages introduced in four regions of UkraineOctober 14, 03:03 PM • 12170 views
Publications
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of OdesaOctober 14, 01:31 PM • 31491 views
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
Exclusive
October 14, 12:47 PM • 29514 views
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
Exclusive
October 14, 11:53 AM • 26080 views
Top teas that will help relieve tension after a busy dayPhotoOctober 13, 01:30 PM • 64383 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the countryOctober 13, 12:28 PM • 65120 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Emmanuel Macron
Sébastien Lecornu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kirovohrad Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 19929 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 22127 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 32311 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choiceOctober 13, 03:15 PM • 36791 views
Meghan Markle "invited herself" to Paris Fashion WeekOctober 13, 02:34 PM • 38046 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
ChatGPT
Diia (service)
Gold
E-6 Mercury

Trump threatened to produce vegetable oil in the US instead of buying it from China: the market immediately reacted with a multi-billion dollar drop

Kyiv • UNN

 • 996 views

US President Donald Trump announced the possibility of producing vegetable oil in the US instead of buying it from China, calling Beijing's refusal to buy American soybeans an "economically hostile act." After this statement, the US market lost $450 billion in 7 minutes.

Trump threatened to produce vegetable oil in the US instead of buying it from China: the market immediately reacted with a multi-billion dollar drop

US President Donald Trump has threatened to start producing vegetable oil in the US instead of buying it from China. This was reported by AP News, informs UNN.

Details

The head of the White House, in particular, called Beijing's decision not to buy American soybeans an "economically hostile act."

The US can "easily produce vegetable oil itself" and does not need to buy it from China. China has been the largest foreign buyer of American soybeans for many years, but has not bought them since May

- the publication quotes Trump.

Meanwhile, according to media reports, the US market lost $450 billion in 7 minutes after this statement by the US president.

Recall

Recently, US President Donald Trump announced the introduction of an additional 100% tariff on Chinese goods from November 1, 2025. This decision is a response to Beijing's "aggressive stance" on international trade and export controls.

Beijing, in turn, called on Washington to stop the pressure and return to negotiations. China stated that it would not hesitate to take retaliatory measures.

Vance: Trump has many more cards than China13.10.25, 02:16 • 4308 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyPolitics
Donald Trump
China
United States