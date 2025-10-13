Vance: Trump has many more cards than China

US Vice President J.D. Vance called on Beijing to "choose the path of reason." This was reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

The publication reminds that the administration of US President Donald Trump has stated its readiness for an agreement with China to reduce new trade tensions, while warning that Beijing's recently announced export control measures are a major obstacle to negotiations.

Don't worry about China, everything will be fine! Respected President Xi just had some bad moments. He doesn't want a Great Depression for his country, and neither do I. The US wants to help China, not harm it. wrote the head of the White House on the social network Truth Social.

In turn, Vance called on Beijing to "choose the path of reason" in the latest escalating trade war between the world's two leading economies, arguing that President Trump has more leverage if the struggle drags on. He emphasized that "much will depend on how the Chinese react."

"If they respond too aggressively, I guarantee that the President of the United States has many more cards than China. But if they are willing to act reasonably, then we will be reasonable too," the US Vice President emphasized.

Recall

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced the introduction of an additional 100% tariff on Chinese goods from November 1, 2025. This decision is a response to Beijing's "aggressive stance" on international trade and export controls.

Beijing, in turn, called on Washington to stop the pressure and return to negotiations. China stated that it would not hesitate with retaliatory measures.

Pentagon launches $1 billion critical minerals procurement program - FT