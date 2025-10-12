Pentagon launches $1 billion critical minerals procurement program - FT

The Pentagon has launched a global program to purchase critical minerals worth up to $1 billion to replenish national reserves. This was reported by Financial Times, informs UNN.

It is noted that in this way the United States is trying to reduce its dependence on China, which dominates the market for metals necessary for the defense industry.

This comes after export restrictions imposed on many materials by China, which dominates the supply chains of critical minerals and permanent magnets needed for technologies from smartphones to fighter jets. - the article says.

The publication indicates that the procurement plans include spending up to $500 million on cobalt, $245 million on antimony, $100 million on tantalum, and $45 million on scandium.

According to unnamed media sources, these measures are part of the strategy of the US President Donald Trump's administration to strengthen national security and reduce dependence on Chinese suppliers of critical materials.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced the introduction of an additional 100% tariff on Chinese goods from November 1, 2025. This decision is a response to Beijing's "aggressive stance" on international trade and export controls.

Beijing, in turn, called on Washington to stop the pressure and return to negotiations. China stated that it would not hesitate to take retaliatory measures.

