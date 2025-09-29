Europe started buying cars more actively: Volkswagen T-Roc became the bestseller

$41.490.00
Trump allowed Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on Russian territory - Kellogg
September 28, 08:59 AM
New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 5
September 28, 08:33 AM
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
September 28, 07:36 AM
Massive Russian attack on Ukraine lasted over 12 hours: we will retaliate - Zelenskyy
September 28, 06:00 AM
Vitamin D: why the body needs it and when doctors prescribe it
September 27, 04:24 PM
Russia not admitted to ICAO Council, six votes short
September 27, 03:30 PM
If Russia wants a blackout in Kyiv, it will get a blackout in Moscow - Zelenskyy
September 26, 02:33 PM
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watch
September 26, 02:01 PM
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
September 26, 01:31 PM
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right now
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Mobile internet disappeared in Melitopol, Google Play and VPN blocked - CNS
September 28, 09:33 PM
Bryansk under attack: hit on industrial plant recorded
September 28, 11:09 PM
Occupiers in Luhansk region revive "Stakhanovite movement" among students - CNS
12:32 AM
Occupiers attacked the AZNAURI cognac production enterprise in Odesa region
12:54 AM
US police detain boxer Terence Crawford on his birthday: what is known
01:17 AM
How to get a driver's license in Ukraine: algorithm of actions
September 27, 06:00 AM
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
September 26, 02:01 PM
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipes
September 26, 12:18 PM
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South Korea
September 26, 09:01 AM
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain health
September 26, 06:40 AM
US police detain boxer Terence Crawford on his birthday: what is known
01:17 AM
Video game maker EA close to $50 billion privatization deal - FT
September 27, 01:37 PM
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watch
September 26, 02:33 PM
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakers
September 26, 09:12 AM
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorce
September 26, 07:07 AM
Europe started buying cars more actively: Volkswagen T-Roc became the bestseller

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1062 views

In August 2025, the number of new passenger car registrations in Europe increased by 5% to 790,177 units. The most popular car was the Volkswagen T-Roc with 14,693 units sold.

Europe started buying cars more actively: Volkswagen T-Roc became the bestseller

The Volkswagen T-Roc crossover topped the European car market in August 2025, which grew by 5% compared to last year's figure, writes UNN with reference to Ukravtoprom.

Details

According to JATO, in August 2025, the number of new passenger car registrations in Europe (EU, EFTA, UK) increased by 5% compared to the same month in 2024 to 790,177 units.

The most popular car among European consumers was the Volkswagen T-Roc crossover, which ended the month with 14,693 cars sold, which is 14% more than last year.

Its closest competitors are the Dacia Sandero and Toyota Yaris Cross.

Top 10 new car models in Europe in August 2025:

  1. Volkswagen T-Roc - 14,693 units (+14%).
    1. Dacia Sandero - 13,834 units (-11%).
      1. Toyota Yaris Cross - 12,201 units (-8%).
        1. Volkswagen Tiguan - 12,094 units (+23%).
          1. Renault Clio - 12,091 units (-1%).
            1. Hyundai Tucson - 11,350 units (+28%).
              1. Dacia Duster - 9,813 units (-16%).
                1. Toyota Yaris - 9,666 units (-6%).
                  1. Opel Corsa - 9,585 units (+2%).
                    1. Volkswagen Golf - 9,444 units (-2%).

                      Crossovers took over the top 10: July bestsellers named
04.08.25, 10:07

                      Julia Shramko

                      Volkswagen
                      Hyundai
                      Toyota
                      United Kingdom
                      Europe