Europe started buying cars more actively: Volkswagen T-Roc became the bestseller
Kyiv • UNN
In August 2025, the number of new passenger car registrations in Europe increased by 5% to 790,177 units. The most popular car was the Volkswagen T-Roc with 14,693 units sold.
The Volkswagen T-Roc crossover topped the European car market in August 2025, which grew by 5% compared to last year's figure, writes UNN with reference to Ukravtoprom.
Details
According to JATO, in August 2025, the number of new passenger car registrations in Europe (EU, EFTA, UK) increased by 5% compared to the same month in 2024 to 790,177 units.
The most popular car among European consumers was the Volkswagen T-Roc crossover, which ended the month with 14,693 cars sold, which is 14% more than last year.
Its closest competitors are the Dacia Sandero and Toyota Yaris Cross.
Top 10 new car models in Europe in August 2025:
- Volkswagen T-Roc - 14,693 units (+14%).
- Dacia Sandero - 13,834 units (-11%).
- Toyota Yaris Cross - 12,201 units (-8%).
- Volkswagen Tiguan - 12,094 units (+23%).
- Renault Clio - 12,091 units (-1%).
- Hyundai Tucson - 11,350 units (+28%).
- Dacia Duster - 9,813 units (-16%).
- Toyota Yaris - 9,666 units (-6%).
- Opel Corsa - 9,585 units (+2%).
- Volkswagen Golf - 9,444 units (-2%).
