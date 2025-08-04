Crossovers took over the top 10: July bestsellers named

Among new cars in July in Ukraine, crossovers were the most popular, forming 36% of the market, with Renault Duster leading the ranking, reported the "Ukrautoprom" association on Monday, writes UNN.

Only crossovers made it into the top ten most popular cars in the Ukrainian new passenger car market last month. In July, 36% of the new passenger car market was formed by the ten most popular models. - reported Ukrautoprom.

As reported, RENAULT Duster topped the ranking.

TOP-10 new passenger cars of the month:

RENAULT Duster - 491 units. BYD Song Plus - 391 units. TOYOTA RAV-4 - 245 units. HYUNDAI Tucson - 208 units. HONDA eNS1 - 206 units. VOLKSWAGEN Touareg - 165 units. SKODA Kodiaq - 164 units. KIA Sportage - 162 units. TOYOTA Prado - 155 units. VOLKSWAGEN ID.UNYX - 131 units.

