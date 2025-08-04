$41.760.05
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against asset looters from temporarily occupied territories and 15 heads of Russian museums
07:35 AM • 7110 views
Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
07:19 AM • 17809 views
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
August 4, 01:37 AM • 25382 views
Trump named the likely date of his special envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
August 3, 10:28 AM • 51338 views
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
August 2, 05:16 PM • 223642 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
August 2, 04:52 PM • 285023 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideo
August 2, 11:37 AM • 147555 views
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM • 198700 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
August 1, 02:20 PM • 424528 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Crossovers took over the top 10: July bestsellers named

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1274 views

In July 2024, the Ukrainian market of new passenger cars was led by RENAULT Duster with 491 cars sold. All ten most popular models were crossovers, forming 36% of the market.

Crossovers took over the top 10: July bestsellers named

Among new cars in July in Ukraine, crossovers were the most popular, forming 36% of the market, with Renault Duster leading the ranking, reported the "Ukrautoprom" association on Monday, writes UNN.

Only crossovers made it into the top ten most popular cars in the Ukrainian new passenger car market last month. In July, 36% of the new passenger car market was formed by the ten most popular models.

- reported Ukrautoprom.

As reported, RENAULT Duster topped the ranking.

TOP-10 new passenger cars of the month:

  1. RENAULT Duster - 491 units.
    1. BYD Song Plus - 391 units.
      1. TOYOTA RAV-4 - 245 units.
        1. HYUNDAI Tucson - 208 units.
          1. HONDA eNS1 - 206 units.
            1. VOLKSWAGEN Touareg - 165 units.
              1. SKODA Kodiaq - 164 units.
                1. KIA Sportage - 162 units.
                  1. TOYOTA Prado - 155 units.
                    1. VOLKSWAGEN ID.UNYX - 131 units.

                      Julia Shramko

