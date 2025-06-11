Ukrainians increased imports of used cars from the US by 12%: Tesla in bestsellers

The most popular used cars from the USA in Ukraine were Tesla of two models, in general, the demand for used American cars increased by 12% in May, the Ukrautoprom association reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Last month, Ukrainians purchased almost 4.3 thousand used cars imported from the USA. This is 12% more than in May 2024 - Ukrautoprom reported.

The largest share of this amount (44%) is gasoline cars. Electric cars accounted for 40%. Hybrid cars account for 8%. Diesel - 5%. Cars with HBO - 3%.

The average age of "Americans" with mileage, which replenished the Ukrainian car fleet last month, is 5.8 years.

Rating leaders

The top 5 used cars manufactured in the USA included:

TESLA Model Y - 526 units. TESLA Model 3 - 453 units. FORD Escape - 306 units. NISSAN Rogue - 240 units. JEEP Cherokee - 233 units.

