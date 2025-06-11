Ukrainians increased imports of used cars from the US by 12%: Tesla in bestsellers
Kyiv • UNN
In May, Ukrainians purchased 4.3 thousand used cars from the USA, which is 12% more than last year. The most popular were Tesla Model Y and Model 3, and the average age of the car was 5.8 years.
The most popular used cars from the USA in Ukraine were Tesla of two models, in general, the demand for used American cars increased by 12% in May, the Ukrautoprom association reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.
Last month, Ukrainians purchased almost 4.3 thousand used cars imported from the USA. This is 12% more than in May 2024
The largest share of this amount (44%) is gasoline cars. Electric cars accounted for 40%. Hybrid cars account for 8%. Diesel - 5%. Cars with HBO - 3%.
The average age of "Americans" with mileage, which replenished the Ukrainian car fleet last month, is 5.8 years.
Rating leaders
The top 5 used cars manufactured in the USA included:
- TESLA Model Y - 526 units.
- TESLA Model 3 - 453 units.
- FORD Escape - 306 units.
- NISSAN Rogue - 240 units.
- JEEP Cherokee - 233 units.
