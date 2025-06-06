Demand for used cars from abroad increased by 14%: top 10 popular models

The demand for used cars from abroad in Ukraine has increased by 14% over the year, with Ukrainians purchasing more than 22,000 such cars in May alone, the Ukrautoprom association reported on Friday, naming the most popular ones, writes UNN.

During May, the Ukrainian car fleet was replenished with more than 22,000 used cars that were imported from abroad. Compared to May 2024, the demand for such cars increased by 14%. The largest share in this segment of the car market belonged to gasoline cars - 48% - Ukrautoprom reported.

Next, as indicated, are: electric cars - 22%; diesel - 21%; hybrids - 6%; cars with LPG - 3%.

Top 10

The leader among imported second-hand cars, as reported, remains the Volkswagen Golf.

The TOP 10 most popular models of the month included:

VOLKSWAGEN Golf - 1131 units;

RENAULT Megane - 815 units;

SKODA Octavia - 748 units;

VOLKSWAGEN Tiguan - 640 units;

AUDI Q5 - 583 units;

NISSAN Rogue - 562 units;

TESLA Model Y - 544 units;

NISSAN Leaf - 515 units;

VOLKSWAGEN Passat - 471 units;

TESLA Model 3 - 467 units.

The average age of used cars that switched to Ukrainian license plates in May is 9.3 years.

"In total, since the beginning of the year, Ukrainians have purchased 93.4 thousand imported used cars, which is 1% less than in the same period of 2024," the report said.

