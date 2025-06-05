$41.480.16
The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment
06:46 AM • 4402 views

The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment

Demand for new electric vehicles has almost doubled: May's bestsellers

Kyiv • UNN

 1072 views

In May 2024, demand for new electric vehicles increased by 93% compared to last year. The most popular were VOLKSWAGEN ID.UNYX and BYD Song Plus EV.

Demand for new electric vehicles has almost doubled: May's bestsellers

The demand for new electric vehicles in Ukraine continues to grow, almost doubling year-on-year, the Ukrautoprom association reported on Thursday, UNN writes.

Last month, 1,257 new vehicles on battery power sources (BEV) were sold in Ukraine. Therefore, compared to May last year, the demand for new electric vehicles increased by 93%, and compared to April 2025 by 35%

- Ukrautoprom reported.

In total, since the beginning of the year, Ukrainians have purchased more than 4.2 thousand new electric vehicles, which is 5% more than in the same period of 2024.

The main number of registered new BEVs last month were passenger cars - 1238 units. (91% more than in May 2024). 19 cars were sold on the market of new commercial electric vehicles, which is almost four times more than last year.

Top 10

The top 10 new electric vehicles of the month included:

  1. VOLKSWAGEN ID.UNYX - 254 units.
    1. BYD Song Plus EV - 210 units.
      1. HONDA eNS1 - 188 units.
        1. BYD Sea Lion 07 - 61 units.
          1. ZEEKR 7X - 55 units.
            1. ZEEKR 001 - 52 units.
              1. AUDI Q4 e-tron - 52 units.
                1. HONDA M-NV - 44 units.
                  1. VOLKSWAGEN iD.4 - 34 units.
                    1. BYD Yuan Plus - 28 units.

                      Every second car with mileage up to 5 years is an electric car: Tesla is at the top of the rating for the month16.05.25, 09:23 • 2903 views

                      Ukraine
