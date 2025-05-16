Every second car with mileage up to 5 years is an electric car: Tesla is at the top of the rating for the month

In April, Ukrainians purchased 5.6 thousand imported used cars up to 5 years old, which is 27% of all cars with mileage for the month. The largest share in this segment was made up of electric cars, and the leader was the Tesla Model Y, UNN writes with reference to data from the Ukrautoprom association.

Last month, Ukrainians purchased 5.6 thousand imported used cars up to 5 years old. During April, the Ukrainian car fleet was replenished with 20.7 thousand cars with mileage. Therefore, cars up to 5 years old accounted for 27% of this number. The largest share in this segment of imported cars was occupied by electric cars - 50% - Ukrautoprom reported.

Next are: gasoline cars - 33%, hybrid - 9%, diesel - 6%, cars with LPG - 2%.

Top 10

The most popular among used cars up to 5 years old were:

TESLA Model Y - 552 units;

TESLA Model 3 - 306 units;

KIA Niro - 200 units;

NISSAN Rogue - 171 units;

HYUNDAI Kona - 168 units;

MAZDA CX5 - 167 units;

AUDI E-Tron Sportback - 149 units;

CHEVROLET Bolt - 129 units;

VOLKSWAGEN Tiguan - 115 units;

NISSAN Leaf - 109 units.

Demand for electric vehicles has increased in Ukraine: Tesla is among the best-selling used cars