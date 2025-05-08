Demand for electric vehicles has increased in Ukraine: Tesla is among the best-selling used cars

$41.450.15
46.960.22
ukenru
May 8: Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation
03:10 AM • 10495 views

May 8: Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation

May 7, 07:04 PM • 24936 views

Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try

May 7, 06:29 PM • 40887 views

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

Exclusive
May 7, 03:37 PM • 40618 views

Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions

Exclusive
May 7, 03:25 PM • 55779 views

Committee work: How much do the heads and heads of secretariats of VR committees earn and how have their salaries changed?

Exclusive
May 7, 02:38 PM • 47588 views

"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

Exclusive
May 7, 02:35 PM • 51613 views

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

Exclusive
May 7, 01:29 PM • 44857 views

Granola, muesli, flakes: a nutritionist explained whether dry breakfasts can be healthy

Exclusive
May 7, 01:20 PM • 41473 views

At what stage is the introduction of electronic payment in minibuses in Kyiv - the answer of the Kyiv City State Administration

Exclusive
May 7, 10:29 AM • 103965 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+8°
2.9m/s
58%
749 mm
Popular news

Putin's "ceasefire" has begun: Russia struck at the front-line areas of Ukraine - military observer Myroshnikov

May 7, 09:38 PM • 11646 views

Russian drone strike on Chernobyl: damage worth tens of millions of euros, repairs could take years - The Guardian

May 7, 11:58 PM • 7540 views

Ax attack at the University of Warsaw: there is a dead and wounded

01:26 AM • 12035 views

Putin refused Kadyrov's resignation from the post of head of Chechnya - ISW

02:39 AM • 10228 views

North Korea launches ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan: details

03:03 AM • 13815 views
Publications

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

May 7, 06:29 PM • 40887 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
Exclusive

May 7, 10:29 AM • 103965 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

May 7, 10:06 AM • 107314 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports
Exclusive

May 7, 09:50 AM • 100327 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records
Exclusive

May 7, 09:39 AM • 91200 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Yurii Ihnat

Robert Fico

Xi Jinping

Donald Trump

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

Poland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 34220 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 65988 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 115733 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 111663 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 122311 views
Actual

MIM-104 Patriot

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Starlink

SpaceX Starship

Demand for electric vehicles has increased in Ukraine: Tesla is among the best-selling used cars

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

In April, demand for electric vehicles increased by 37%. The most popular were BYD Song Plus among new cars and TESLA Model Y among used cars.

Demand for electric vehicles has increased in Ukraine: Tesla is among the best-selling used cars

Ukrainians bought 37% more electric vehicles in April than last year. The most popular models are BYD Song Plus among new ones and TESLA Model Y among used electric cars, the Ukrautoprom association said on Thursday, UNN writes.

Last month, the Ukrainian car fleet was replenished with 5,792 units of motor vehicles on battery power sources (BEV). Compared to April last year, demand for electric vehicles increased by 37%

- Ukrautoprom reported on the most popular electric vehicles in April.

The main number of electric vehicles sold last month, as noted, were passenger cars - 5,623 units, of which 922 units were new (+30%), and 4,701 cars were used (+37%).

Among the 169 commercial electric vehicles, only 9 cars were new (in April 2024, out of 79 units, 4 were new).

Top 5

The top 5 new electric vehicles of the month include:

  • BYD Song Plus - 179 units;
    • VW ID.Unyx - 153 units;
      • AUDI Q4 - 75 units;
        • ZEEKR 001 - 63 units;
          • ZEEKR 7X - 43 units.

            Top 5 imported electric vehicles with mileage:

            • TESLA Model Y - 552 units;
              • NISSAN Leaf - 544 units;
                • TESLA Model 3 - 478 units;
                  • KIA Niro - 350 units;
                    • HYUNDAI Kona - 296 units.

                      Ukrainians began to actively buy used cars from abroad: top models07.05.25, 08:56 • 5170 views

                      Julia Shramko

                      Julia Shramko

                      EconomyAuto
                      Tesla Model Y
                      Volkswagen
                      Audi
                      Ukraine
                      Brent
                      $61.64
                      Bitcoin
                      $98,754.20
                      S&P 500
                      $5,625.70
                      Tesla
                      $275.69
                      Газ TTF
                      $34.53
                      Золото
                      $3,360.84
                      Ethereum
                      $1,896.80