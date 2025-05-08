Demand for electric vehicles has increased in Ukraine: Tesla is among the best-selling used cars

Ukrainians bought 37% more electric vehicles in April than last year. The most popular models are BYD Song Plus among new ones and TESLA Model Y among used electric cars, the Ukrautoprom association said on Thursday, UNN writes.

Last month, the Ukrainian car fleet was replenished with 5,792 units of motor vehicles on battery power sources (BEV). Compared to April last year, demand for electric vehicles increased by 37% - Ukrautoprom reported on the most popular electric vehicles in April.

The main number of electric vehicles sold last month, as noted, were passenger cars - 5,623 units, of which 922 units were new (+30%), and 4,701 cars were used (+37%).

Among the 169 commercial electric vehicles, only 9 cars were new (in April 2024, out of 79 units, 4 were new).

Top 5

The top 5 new electric vehicles of the month include:

BYD Song Plus - 179 units;

VW ID.Unyx - 153 units;

AUDI Q4 - 75 units;

ZEEKR 001 - 63 units;

ZEEKR 7X - 43 units.

Top 5 imported electric vehicles with mileage:

TESLA Model Y - 552 units;

NISSAN Leaf - 544 units;

TESLA Model 3 - 478 units;

KIA Niro - 350 units;

HYUNDAI Kona - 296 units.

