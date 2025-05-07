Ukrainians have started buying more used cars from abroad: top models

$41.600.11
47.190.13
ukenru
Number of casualties from the Russian massive attack on Kyiv has risen again: new footage of the aftermath
06:12 AM • 4508 views

Number of casualties from the Russian massive attack on Kyiv has risen again: new footage of the aftermath

May 6, 02:29 PM • 58508 views

A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog

May 6, 02:23 PM • 101184 views

Friedrich Merz was elected Chancellor of Germany on his second attempt

May 6, 02:11 PM • 71525 views

EU has presented a roadmap for phasing out Russian energy: this includes Russian natural gas, uranium and "shadow fleet"

Exclusive
May 6, 01:27 PM • 69925 views

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports

May 6, 12:34 PM • 73364 views

Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers from Russian captivity - Zelensky

May 6, 11:40 AM • 113589 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

Exclusive
May 6, 10:24 AM • 55021 views

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

Exclusive
May 6, 09:43 AM • 121630 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

Exclusive
May 6, 07:11 AM • 57995 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+10°
2m/s
72%
748 mm
Popular news

Explosions Reported in Kyiv: Enemy Strikes with Ballistic Missiles

May 6, 10:10 PM • 23155 views

Ballistic strike on Kyiv: fire broke out, there are victims

May 6, 10:31 PM • 21361 views

In Kyiv, drone fragments fell on a residential building, a fire broke out

01:44 AM • 23352 views

Kadyrov's resignation threatens the stability of Putin's regime – ISW

03:18 AM • 18424 views

In Kyiv, 2 people died and 5 were injured, including 4 children, as a result of a drone attack

03:30 AM • 17211 views
Publications

NABU officers, prosecutors and tax officials – who will head the Bureau of Economic Security?

05:45 AM • 11081 views

Science without borders: how the agricultural partnership between Ukraine and the EU brings new achievements

May 6, 03:56 PM • 57504 views

The reform of ARMA is facing resistance from the agency's leadership: why Olena Duma is blocking changes

May 6, 02:59 PM • 76857 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

May 6, 11:40 AM • 113589 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?
Exclusive

May 6, 09:43 AM • 121630 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Pete Hegseth

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Joe Biden

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Poland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 34650 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 85612 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 83675 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 95668 views

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM • 43704 views
Actual

COVID-19

ChatGPT

Facebook

Telegram

Shahed-136

Ukrainians have started buying more used cars from abroad: top models

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1500 views

In April, Ukrainians imported over 20.7 thousand used cars, mostly gasoline-powered. Volkswagen Golf tops the popularity ranking, with an average car age of 9.5 years.

Ukrainians have started buying more used cars from abroad: top models

Ukrainians bought more than 20.7 thousand used cars from abroad in April, which is 5% more than last year's figure. Volkswagen Golf leads the popularity rating, and the average age of cars is 9.5 years, the Ukrautoprom association said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

In April, the Ukrainian car fleet was replenished with more than 20.7 thousand used cars imported from abroad. Compared to April 2024, the demand for such cars increased by 5%

- Ukrautoprom reported.

The largest share in this segment of the car market, as indicated, belonged to gasoline cars - 46%. Next are: electric cars - 23%; diesel - 22%; hybrids - 5%; cars with HBO - 4%.

Volkswagen Golf remains the leader among imported second-hand cars, as reported.

Top 10

The TOP 10 most popular models of the month included:

  • VOLKSWAGEN Golf - 1189 units;
    • RENAULT Megane - 838 units;
      • SKODA Octavia - 696 units;
        • TESLA Model Y - 552 units;
          • NISSAN Leaf - 544 units;
            • AUDI Q5 - 511 units;
              • VOLKSWAGEN Tiguan - 510 units;
                • VOLKSWAGEN Passat - 491 units;
                  • NISSAN Rogue - 488 units;
                    • TESLA Model 3 - 478 units.

                      The average age of used cars that switched to Ukrainian numbers in April is 9.5 years.

                      In total, since the beginning of the year, Ukrainians have purchased 71.3 thousand imported cars with mileage, which is 5% less than in the same period of 2024, Ukrautoprom noted.

                      Julia Shramko

                      Julia Shramko

                      EconomyAuto
                      Tesla Model Y
                      Audi Q5
                      Brent
                      $62.68
                      Bitcoin
                      $96,382.30
                      S&P 500
                      $5,627.44
                      Tesla
                      $275.41
                      Газ TTF
                      $34.62
                      Золото
                      $3,396.90
                      Ethereum
                      $1,828.53