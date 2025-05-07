Ukrainians have started buying more used cars from abroad: top models
Kyiv • UNN
In April, Ukrainians imported over 20.7 thousand used cars, mostly gasoline-powered. Volkswagen Golf tops the popularity ranking, with an average car age of 9.5 years.
Ukrainians bought more than 20.7 thousand used cars from abroad in April, which is 5% more than last year's figure. Volkswagen Golf leads the popularity rating, and the average age of cars is 9.5 years, the Ukrautoprom association said on Wednesday, UNN reports.
In April, the Ukrainian car fleet was replenished with more than 20.7 thousand used cars imported from abroad. Compared to April 2024, the demand for such cars increased by 5%
The largest share in this segment of the car market, as indicated, belonged to gasoline cars - 46%. Next are: electric cars - 23%; diesel - 22%; hybrids - 5%; cars with HBO - 4%.
Volkswagen Golf remains the leader among imported second-hand cars, as reported.
Top 10
The TOP 10 most popular models of the month included:
- VOLKSWAGEN Golf - 1189 units;
- RENAULT Megane - 838 units;
- SKODA Octavia - 696 units;
- TESLA Model Y - 552 units;
- NISSAN Leaf - 544 units;
- AUDI Q5 - 511 units;
- VOLKSWAGEN Tiguan - 510 units;
- VOLKSWAGEN Passat - 491 units;
- NISSAN Rogue - 488 units;
- TESLA Model 3 - 478 units.
The average age of used cars that switched to Ukrainian numbers in April is 9.5 years.
In total, since the beginning of the year, Ukrainians have purchased 71.3 thousand imported cars with mileage, which is 5% less than in the same period of 2024, Ukrautoprom noted.