Honda brings back legendary Prelude model to Super GT racing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 690 views

Japanese automaker Honda has unveiled a new racing version of the Honda Prelude GT500, which will debut in the 2026 Super GT season. This model will replace the Civic Type R-GT and symbolizes the return of the legendary Prelude name in both production and competitive versions.

Honda brings back legendary Prelude model to Super GT racing

Japanese automaker Honda has officially unveiled the new racing version of the Honda Prelude GT500, which will debut in the 2026 Super GT season. The model will replace the Civic Type R-GT and symbolizes the return of the legendary Prelude name not only in the production but also in the competitive version. This was reported by AutoBlog, writes UNN.

Details

The production Prelude, which uses a 200-horsepower hybrid powertrain, is positioned as a sports coupe for the mass market. However, Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) has shown a radically redesigned racing version – the Prelude GT500.

A carbon fiber monocoque, composite body panels, and significant aerodynamic modifications have transformed the elegant silhouette into an aggressive track beast. The lowered chassis almost touches the ground, the fenders are significantly widened, the exhaust is routed through the right door, and a huge "swan neck" rear wing adorns the rear.

Under the hood is a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that develops 650 hp. This allows the Prelude GT500 to challenge its competitors: the Nissan Z Nismo GT500 and the Toyota GR Supra GT500.

Tesla released an updated Model Y Performance in the US: what's inside01.10.25, 13:02 • 3156 views

This season, Honda has not yet won any Super GT races, trailing Toyota, which dominates the tracks. At the same time, the company hopes that the new Prelude will be a breakthrough.

We believe that the current Civic Type R-GT can be further improved by next year. However, under the current regulations, where all teams compete at an extremely high level, we see the potential to achieve a higher level than the Civic Type R-GT by applying the knowledge gained over the past two years to the development of a Super GT car based on the Prelude.

– said HRC Super GT Project Leader Masahiro Saeki.

According to him, motorsport achievements directly affect the future of Honda's production sports models.

We also aim to achieve results in Super GT so that Honda can continue to produce such production cars in the future.

– added Saeki.

BMW is ready to make hydrogen cars available worldwide30.09.25, 14:55 • 3696 views

Stepan Haftko

Auto
Toyota