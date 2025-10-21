$41.760.03
Rada appointed Berezhna as head of the Ministry of Culture
10:26 AM • 10772 views
Prosecutor's office to seek arrest without bail for former director of "Molodyy Teatr" Bilous
09:34 AM • 11509 views
European leaders supported a ceasefire in Ukraine and negotiations based on the current line of contact
08:55 AM • 13201 views
Allies seek to strengthen Ukraine amid Trump-Putin meeting, some in EU want to participate in summit - Politico
07:53 AM • 13673 views
When will heating be turned on throughout Ukraine - energy workers' answer
07:32 AM • 13646 views
Russia again attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv and part of the region without electricity
06:03 AM • 25957 views
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-2026
Exclusive
05:35 AM • 20144 views
Searches are being conducted at the home of director Bilous, who is accused of sexual harassment
October 21, 05:00 AM • 17041 views
Rubio-Lavrov meeting expected this week postponed indefinitely - CNN
October 20, 03:34 PM • 28445 views
Parked near a high-rise building and shot himself in the head: police confirmed the suicide of blogger Kostiantyn HanichPhoto
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Toyota unveils compact Land Cruiser FJ SUV: what's known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1264 views

Toyota has officially unveiled the Land Cruiser FJ, a compact lifestyle-oriented SUV. The model is scheduled to launch in Japan in mid-2026, with a prototype to be presented to the public at the Japan Mobility Show 2025.

Toyota unveils compact Land Cruiser FJ SUV: what's known

Automaker Toyota has officially unveiled the Land Cruiser FJ, a compact, lifestyle-oriented SUV, writes UNN with reference to Autoblog.

Details

Like the Land Cruiser 250 for the US (also known as the Prado in other markets), the new FJ embodies the same spirit of reliability and adventure, but in a more compact and maneuverable package, the publication writes.

Like the American Land Cruiser, the Land Cruiser FJ will be available in two modifications, although Toyota has not yet revealed the detailed differences between them, with the exception of obvious visual characteristics. The model is scheduled to launch in Japan in mid-2026, but the prototype will be presented to the public for the first time at the Japan Mobility Show 2025.

This new product expands the Toyota Land Cruiser lineup, which now includes the luxurious 300 series, the utilitarian 70 series, and the basic 250 series.

Visually, the Land Cruiser FJ embodies classic Land Cruiser features, reinterpreting them to meet modern requirements. The square silhouette with round headlights and short overhangs is a clear reference to the beloved FJ Cruiser of the 2000s. The rectangular body and beveled edges create a powerful, confident look. The FJ's bumpers are modular and removable, allowing owners to replace only damaged elements - this is practical and allows for car personalization. Wide fenders and a vertical pillar give the car a sense of stability, and design elements such as the Lunar Cruiser's MOLLE panels allow for attaching gear and equipment for camping or off-road travel.

The FJ's dimensions make it as wide as a Toyota RAV4, but taller and slightly longer, emphasizing its off-road capabilities while maintaining comfortable proportions for city driving, the publication notes.

Inside, the five-seat cabin has a horizontal layout that improves situational awareness, especially when driving on uneven terrain. The low-mounted dashboard and beltline improve visibility, and large knobs and buttons make it easy to operate the car even with gloves on.

The Toyota Safety Sense system is standard and includes features such as the Pre-Collision Safety System, which further enhances driver confidence. The interior, despite its "ruggedness," is functional and well-thought-out, the publication writes.

The Land Cruiser FJ is built on the IMV platform, the same one used in the Toyota Hilux Champ sold in Southeast Asia. This provides it with a solid foundation on a proven truck architecture, ensuring durability and off-road capabilities. Toyota states that the platform has been refined to improve ground clearance, wheel articulation, and stability, and chassis braces under the floor provide additional rigidity.

The car is powered by a 2.7-liter 2TR-FE gasoline engine with 161 horsepower and 225 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed Super ECT automatic transmission and switchable all-wheel drive (4WD). This configuration ensures simplicity and ease of maintenance. The short wheelbase also improves maneuverability, providing a turning radius of 5.5 meters, making it agile even in limited off-road conditions.

Toyota has conducted extensive testing of the FJ in challenging conditions to ensure its compliance with the Land Cruiser brand.

In addition to the car itself, Toyota also announced the Land Hopper 2023 - a compact electric scooter that fits in the FJ's cargo compartment.

Toyota will present the Land Cruiser FJ prototype at the Japan Mobility Show 2025, which will take place from October 30 to November 9 at the Tokyo Big Sight exhibition center.

Toyota unveiled the two-seater FT-Me electric car for teenagers: mass production by 202720.10.25, 16:54 • 2854 views

Julia Shramko

Auto
Brand
Toyota
Tokyo
Japan
United States