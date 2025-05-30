Banksy has created a new work, but has not indicated where it is

Artist Banksy presented his new work. He published it on Instagram on May 29, but where it was created remains a mystery, writes UNN.

Details

The photo of the work in the social network depicts a lighthouse, painted with a stencil on a gray beige wall, as well as the words: "I want to be what you saw in me".

It seems that a shadow from a neighboring pillar is drawn on the sidewalk, creating the illusion that the lighthouse itself is a silhouette of everyday street furniture, writes BBC.

But unlike the lighthouse, as BBC notes, little is said about the location of the work. The second, wider shot, in which two people walk their dogs, provides no information.

Users on social networks who guess geolocations have suggested that the work may be hidden in Marseille, in the south of France, BBC notes.

