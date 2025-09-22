$41.250.00
Louis Vuitton unveiled a case for the Ballon d'Or

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

Louis Vuitton has unveiled two exclusive cases for storing the Ballon d'Or awards, which will be presented at the 69th ceremony on September 22, 2025. The cases are adorned with Monogram canvas and a golden V motif, symbolizing "Victory" and "Vuitton."

Louis Vuitton unveiled a case for the Ballon d'Or

Louis Vuitton has unveiled a case in which the Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award will be presented, specially designed to store the prestigious awards for male and female footballers. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Louis Vuitton website.

As the official trophy case partner of the Ballon d'Or, Louis Vuitton presents two exclusive models, specially designed to store the prestigious awards for male and female footballers, which will be presented on stage during the 69th ceremony on September 22, 2025.

- the message says.

Louis Vuitton stated that "embodying the iconic symbols of the House, each case is adorned with Monogram canvas and decorated with a golden V motif, symbolizing 'Victory' and 'Vuitton', and also corresponds to the luxury of the Ballon d'Or award itself."

Recall

Organizers announced that the French championship match between "Paris Saint-Germain" and "Marseille" has been postponed to Monday evening due to predicted stormy weather conditions. The match coincides with the Ballon d'Or awards ceremony, which will take place at the Châtelet Theater in Paris on September 22 at 9:00 PM Kyiv time.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SportsNews of the World
