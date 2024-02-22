"Marseille vs Shakhtar: where to watch the return leg of the Europa League 1/16 finals, who is the bookmakers' favorite

Today, February 22, the return match of the 1/16 finals of the UEFA Europa League 2023/24 will take place, in which Shakhtar will play away to French side Marseille, UNN reports .

In the first game, which took place a week ago, on February 15, in Hamburg, the teams did not find a winner, playing to a 2-2 draw.

"Marseille took the lead in the 64th minute after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a well-placed goal. Four minutes later, Mykola Matvienko equalized. In the 90th minute, the French took the lead again thanks to a goal by Ilman Ndiaye. However, in the time added by the referee, Eginaldo scored a well-aimed header to bring Shakhtar a draw.

Stadium, referee team, broadcast

The return leg of the 1/16 finals of the Europa League will take place in Marseille at the Velodrome stadium. The starting whistle will be blown at 22:00 Kyiv time. It will be blown by the head referee of the match from Germany Tobias Stieler.

He will be assisted by his compatriots: line judges - Christian Gittelmann and Mark Borsch, fourth line judge - Martin Petersen, VAR referee - Marco Fritz.

Live broadcast of the match in Ukraine on the MEGOGO service.

Bookmakers' rates

Bookmakers consider the French team to be the favorite of the match. Bets on Marseille's victory are accepted with odds of 1.77, on Shakhtar's victory - 4.70, and on a draw - 4.00.

The bookmakers also believe that Marseille has a better chance of advancing to the next round. Bets on the French team's passage are accepted with odds of 1.42, while bets on Shakhtar's passage are 3.00.

The winner of their opponent's game in the 1/8 finals of the Europa League will be determined during the draw on Friday, February 23.