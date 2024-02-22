"Marseille vs Shakhtar: where to watch the return leg of the Europa League 1/16 finals, who is the bookmakers' favorite

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 94769 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109835 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152554 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156363 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252454 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174592 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165779 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148397 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227004 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 29199 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 25499 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 32556 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 25316 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 22464 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252454 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227004 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212973 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238662 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225368 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 94769 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69006 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 75495 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113341 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114219 views
"Marseille vs Shakhtar: where to watch the return leg of the Europa League 1/16 finals, who is the bookmakers' favorite

"Marseille vs Shakhtar: where to watch the return leg of the Europa League 1/16 finals, who is the bookmakers' favorite

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26331 views

The return leg of the Europa League 1/16 finals between Marseille and Shakhtar will take place at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, with bookmakers favoring the French team.

Today, February 22, the return match of the 1/16 finals of the UEFA Europa League 2023/24 will take place, in which Shakhtar will play away to French side Marseille, UNN reports .

In the first game, which took place a week ago, on February 15, in Hamburg, the teams did not find a winner, playing to a 2-2 draw.

"Marseille took the lead in the 64th minute after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a well-placed goal. Four minutes later, Mykola Matvienko equalized. In the 90th minute, the French took the lead again thanks to a goal by Ilman Ndiaye. However, in the time added by the referee, Eginaldo scored a well-aimed header to bring Shakhtar a draw.

Stadium, referee team, broadcast

The return leg of the 1/16 finals of the Europa League will take place in Marseille at the Velodrome stadium. The starting whistle will be blown at 22:00 Kyiv time. It will be blown by the head referee of the match from Germany Tobias Stieler.

He will be assisted by his compatriots: line judges  - Christian Gittelmann and Mark Borsch, fourth line judge - Martin Petersen, VAR referee  - Marco Fritz.

Live broadcast of the match in Ukraine on the MEGOGO service.

Bookmakers' rates

Bookmakers consider the French team to be the favorite of the match. Bets on Marseille's victory are accepted with odds of 1.77, on Shakhtar's victory - 4.70, and on a draw - 4.00.

The bookmakers also believe that Marseille has a better chance of advancing to the next round. Bets on the French team's passage are accepted with odds of 1.42, while bets on Shakhtar's passage are 3.00.

The winner of their opponent's game in the 1/8 finals of the Europa League will be determined during the draw on Friday, February 23.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Sports
marseilleMarseille
hamburhHamburg
germanyGermany
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

