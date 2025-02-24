An explosion occurred in Marseille near the Russian consulate: what is known

An explosion has occurred in Marseille, France, near the Russian consulate, and firefighters and police are working at the scene. This was reported by BFM, UNN.

Details

“On Monday, February 24, at about 8 a.m., an explosion occurred near the Russian consulate in Marseille,” the newspaper writes.

The consulate is located on Avenue Ambroise-Paré. About thirty firefighters and police are working at the scene.

Recall

