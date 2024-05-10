A 16-year-old athlete from Mariupol won 5 medals at the European Wushu Championships

A sixteen-year-old girl from Mariupol, Iryna Kobeleva, won 5 medals at the European Wushu Championships in Stockholm. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin, UNN reports.

Details

The girl won gold medals in the junior age category in four sections - Nanquan, Nandao, Nangong and traditional southern styles. At the competition, the Mariupol resident outperformed rivals from Switzerland, Italy, Greece, Lithuania, and Poland.

Iryna also became a silver medalist among adults in the duilian competition.

Ukrainian athletes win the first ever team medal at the Fencing World Cup

Recall

Ukrainian gymnast Maria Vysocanska took part in the Olympic torch relay ceremony in France. The athlete became the leader of a team of athletes from EU countrieswho marched with the torch through the streets of Marseille on Europe Day.