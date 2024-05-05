Ukrainian athletes win the first ever team medal at the Fencing World Cup

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 102854 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 112598 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 155205 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 158707 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 255530 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175120 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166159 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148452 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228812 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113110 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Ukrainian athletes win the first ever team medal at the Fencing World Cup

Ukrainian athletes win the first ever team medal at the Fencing World Cup

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26791 views

The women's foil fencing team of Ukraine won a bronze medal at the World Championships in Hong Kong, becoming the first Ukrainian team in history to compete at this level.

The Ukrainian women's foil fencing team has won a medal as a team at the World Cup for the first time in its history. This happened at the competition in Hong Kong. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Youth and Sports. 

Details

Alina Poloziuk, Olga Sopit, Kateryna Budenko and Daria Myroniuk won bronze medals at the World Cup in Hong Kong

- the post says.

It is noted that after losing in the course of the bronze medal match by five shots 11:16, the quartet managed to snatch the victory from the Republic of Korea team - 34:31.

The agency added that so far the best result of our women's foil team at the World Cup level was sixth place (February 2024, Egypt).

Image

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Sports
ministerstvo-molodi-ta-sportu-ukrainaMinistry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine
hong-kongHong Kong
south-koreaSouth Korea
ukraineUkraine

