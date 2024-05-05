Ukrainian athletes win the first ever team medal at the Fencing World Cup

The Ukrainian women's foil fencing team has won a medal as a team at the World Cup for the first time in its history. This happened at the competition in Hong Kong. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Details

Alina Poloziuk, Olga Sopit, Kateryna Budenko and Daria Myroniuk won bronze medals at the World Cup in Hong Kong - the post says.

It is noted that after losing in the course of the bronze medal match by five shots 11:16, the quartet managed to snatch the victory from the Republic of Korea team - 34:31.

The agency added that so far the best result of our women's foil team at the World Cup level was sixth place (February 2024, Egypt).

