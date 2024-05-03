Ukraine wins ІВ division of the 2024 IIHF World Championship

Ukraine has won the ІВ division of the 2024 World Ice Hockey Championship and will be promoted for the first time in 7 years. This was reported by the NOC of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the Ukrainian national team triumphantly performed at the World Ice Hockey Championship in the IP division:

won all 5 matches, beating teams from Estonia, the Netherlands, China, Spain, and Lithuania;

scored 15 out of 15 points;

scored 31 goals at once, while conceding only 2;

took 1st place in the IP division and was promoted.

Thus, in 2025, the Ukrainian national team will play its World Championship matches in Division IA. The last time Ukraine played in the second strongest Division IA was back in 2017.

