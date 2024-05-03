Ukraine wins ІВ division of the 2024 IIHF World Championship

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 102450 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 112351 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154962 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 158492 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 255170 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175078 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166131 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148449 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228575 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113108 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured
March 1, 07:52 PM

March 1, 07:52 PM • 31682 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged
March 1, 08:39 PM

March 1, 08:39 PM • 36792 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy
March 1, 08:57 PM

March 1, 08:57 PM • 43107 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine
March 1, 09:14 PM

March 1, 09:14 PM • 40466 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy
12:27 AM

12:27 AM • 28668 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

February 28, 02:39 PM • 255149 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

February 28, 09:20 AM • 228559 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

February 28, 06:23 AM • 214367 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239970 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226542 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

March 1, 06:49 PM • 102430 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
March 1, 05:32 PM

March 1, 05:32 PM • 73495 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
March 1, 04:47 PM

March 1, 04:47 PM • 79843 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113836 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114690 views
Ukraine wins ІВ division of the 2024 IIHF World Championship

Ukraine wins ІВ division of the 2024 IIHF World Championship

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27684 views

Ukraine has won the ІВ division of the 2024 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship and will be promoted to the IA division for the first time in 7 years.

Ukraine has won the ІВ division of the 2024 World Ice Hockey Championship and will be promoted for the first time in 7 years. This was reported by the NOC of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the Ukrainian national team triumphantly performed at the World Ice Hockey Championship in the IP division:

  • won all 5 matches, beating teams from Estonia, the Netherlands, China, Spain, and Lithuania;
  • scored 15 out of 15 points;
  • scored 31 goals at once, while conceding only 2;
  • took 1st place in the IP division and was promoted.

Thus, in 2025, the Ukrainian national team will play its World Championship matches in Division IA. The last time Ukraine played in the second strongest Division IA was back in 2017.

Hockey: Ukraine starts World Cup with a victory, topping the standings28.04.24, 12:38 • 22508 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Sports
lithuaniaLithuania
spainSpain
netherlandsNetherlands
chinaChina
estoniaEstonia
ukraineUkraine

