A large-scale operation is underway across France: police have arrested dozens of suspects in connection with prison attacks

Conclave to elect new Pope to begin May 7 - Reuters
10:56 AM

Conclave to elect new Pope to begin May 7 - Reuters

Exclusive
05:58 AM

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

April 27, 07:17 PM

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 27, 04:20 PM

About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC

Exclusive
April 27, 05:03 AM

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

The Kremlin is undermining Trump's efforts to establish lasting peace – ISW

April 28, 01:50 AM

Netanyahu called for the dismantling of all Iranian nuclear infrastructure

April 28, 02:08 AM

In Russian Bryansk, one person died as a result of a UAV attack, cars and a residential building were on fire - Russian media

April 28, 03:17 AM

Foreign peacekeepers in Ukraine: Britain warned of the risk of lawsuits from Russia regarding human rights - The Telegraph

April 28, 04:19 AM

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

08:46 AM
A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive

05:58 AM

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM
Donald Trump

Ruslan Kravchenko

Pope Francis

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Gérald Darmanin

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Canada

Iran

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

08:56 AM

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

08:46 AM

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM
Sukhoi Su-27

Brent Crude

Telegram

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Pantsir missile system

A large-scale operation is underway across France: police have arrested dozens of suspects in connection with prison attacks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 172 views

French police have arrested 25 people suspected of a series of attacks on prisons. Among those detained is a member of the Marseille-based DZ Mafia criminal organization.

A large-scale operation is underway across France: police have arrested dozens of suspects in connection with prison attacks

Twenty-five people suspected of a series of attacks on prisons committed over the past two weeks were arrested in France this morning. 

UNN reports with reference to Reuters and Franceinfo.

French law enforcement officers arrested 25 people on Monday morning, April 28, who are suspected of involvement in attacks on prisons and prison guards in recent days. 

The relevant operation, which was carried out by the country's police, was confirmed by French Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin. The official did not specify the number of detainees, but a number of media outlets, including Franceinfo, citing their sources in the police, reported about 25 detainees. 

I would like to thank the judges and law enforcement officers who arrested early this morning those who are believed to be behind the attacks on our prisons and prison staff,

- Darmanin wrote on social network X.

Among those arrested is a member of DZ Mafina. The man is considered a member of the Marseille criminal organization DZ Mafia. He has been under investigation for murder since 2023. This source adds that he is suspected of being one of the leaders of the criminal organization.

Former President and First Lady of Peru sentenced to 15 years in prison16.04.25, 08:39 • 2617 views

According to franceinfo, the suspects were arrested mainly in the Ile-de-France region, as well as in the Lyon, Marseille and Bordeaux regions. 

At least six French prisons have been attacked. A shooting with an AK-47 automatic rifle was carried out near the entrance to the Toulon prison, and cars were set on fire near prisons in Villepinte, Nanterre, Aix-Luynes and Valencia. French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau said that drug dealers were most likely responsible for the attacks, Reuters reports.

In France, a student staged a bloodbath at a school: one high school student died, three were injured24.04.25, 16:38 • 5931 view

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Gérald Darmanin
Marseille
France
