A large-scale operation is underway across France: police have arrested dozens of suspects in connection with prison attacks

Twenty-five people suspected of a series of attacks on prisons committed over the past two weeks were arrested in France this morning.

UNN reports with reference to Reuters and Franceinfo.

French law enforcement officers arrested 25 people on Monday morning, April 28, who are suspected of involvement in attacks on prisons and prison guards in recent days.

The relevant operation, which was carried out by the country's police, was confirmed by French Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin. The official did not specify the number of detainees, but a number of media outlets, including Franceinfo, citing their sources in the police, reported about 25 detainees.

I would like to thank the judges and law enforcement officers who arrested early this morning those who are believed to be behind the attacks on our prisons and prison staff, - Darmanin wrote on social network X.

Among those arrested is a member of DZ Mafina. The man is considered a member of the Marseille criminal organization DZ Mafia. He has been under investigation for murder since 2023. This source adds that he is suspected of being one of the leaders of the criminal organization.

Former President and First Lady of Peru sentenced to 15 years in prison

According to franceinfo, the suspects were arrested mainly in the Ile-de-France region, as well as in the Lyon, Marseille and Bordeaux regions.

At least six French prisons have been attacked. A shooting with an AK-47 automatic rifle was carried out near the entrance to the Toulon prison, and cars were set on fire near prisons in Villepinte, Nanterre, Aix-Luynes and Valencia. French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau said that drug dealers were most likely responsible for the attacks, Reuters reports.

In France, a student staged a bloodbath at a school: one high school student died, three were injured